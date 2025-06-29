Kaizer Chiefs legend Tefu Mashamaite has snubbed his former club’s players while he named four standout performers in the Betway Premiership for the just-concluded season.

The league season ended with Mamelodi Sundowns claiming the title for the eighth consecutive season, while Orlando Pirates finished second and Kaizer Chiefs missed out on the top eight on the last day of the campaign.

A number of players have been tipped to win the Player of the Season accolade, with Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro looking like the pick for most fans and pundits due to his performance for the Pretoria giants.

Mashamaite names four standout performers in the PSL

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mashamaite highlighted four standout players from the past season, with Kaizer Chiefs players failing to make the list.

“Lucas Ribeiro truly took control of the season. He dominated games, added flair, scored crucial goals, and carried himself like a true star. His team winning the championship only strengthens his claim to the Player of the Season award,” he said.

The 2014/15 Footballer of the Season winner also praised Relebohile Mofokeng for building on his promising rookie campaign, while naming two other South African internationals.

“Relebohile stepped up again this year, netting important goals for Pirates and steadily increasing his impact on the league.

“Iqraam Rayners has proven to be a reliable goal scorer for the country, consistently delivering on the pitch. And then there’s Thabo Moloisane, a rock in Stellenbosch’s defence, whose steady performances were key to their third-place finish and deep run in the Confederation Cup.”

“While all four deserve recognition, my pick for Player of the Season is Lucas Ribeiro.”

Reactions as Mashamaite unveils players who impressed him

Nyanda73410392 said:

"He has nobody to pick from his previous team now he's using sundowns and stellenboch players to sideline Orlando pirates players."

Nare Morema wrote:

"He knows ball."

RealNoxolo added:

"No Kaizer Chiefs player lol? I think he is being objective with the named he mentioned and not having bias towards his former team as they were obviously poor in the league last season. Just that Nedbank Cup win saved them."

YashPata reacted:

"Everyone is agreeing that Lucas Ribeiro is the player of the season, but some are still yet to join the winning team as they are still biased towards their former team or the player they like."

Ncubuke commented:

"If you are still thinking Lucas Ribeiro is not the best player in the league last season then u need to check yourself up. It is so glaring.. KABAYELLOW!!!"

Source: Briefly News