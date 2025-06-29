Former Orlando Pirates player Pollen Ndlanya has explained why he would pick Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of Lucas Ribeiro as the Player of the Season in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The striker believes the contest for the award is between both players but he's pitching his tent towards the South African international rather than the Brazilian forward.

Why Mofokeng should win POTS award ahead of Ribeiro

In an interview with iDiski Times, Ndlanya weighed in on the Player of the Season debate, highlighting Relebohile Mofokeng and Lucas Ribeiro as standout performers, but he leaned towards the Orlando Pirates star.

“It’s a tough call between Mofokeng and Ribeiro, both had a massive impact for their clubs,” Ndlanya said.

“Ribeiro was outstanding for Sundowns, delivering consistently and finishing as the league’s top scorer. He was involved in so many key moments for them, so he definitely deserves recognition.”

However, Ndlanya leaned toward the Orlando Pirates youngster.

“What Relebohile did this season was special. To see someone so young shoulder that much responsibility at a big club like Pirates, and thrive under pressure, is rare. He was central to their success, scoring, creating, and stepping up in crucial moments. If I had a vote, it would go to him.”

Reactions as Ndlanya picks Mofokeng ahead of Ribeiro

bhutSongstah said:

"I agree with him... THERE IS NO BETTER Player.... That other guy can win player's player of the season....."

TheRealFaku added:

"Then he deserves young player who carried Orlando Pirates award."

Peter MA wrote:

"No way a pirates or chiefs former player would pick any player from Sundowns for any award in the PSL because of jealousy. According to them, all the PSL awards should be awarded to either chiefs or pirates players."

simphiwe_n54295 implied:

"Since when is an age of a player an important criterion to determine whether he performed well or not? Soweto United fans and veterans are weird."

nelo12_nelson shared:

"Hai Congo, Didn't Ribeiro carry Sundowns? Let's compare the stats between the two."

Rassie181 responded:

"Pirates doesn't only have intelligent fans but also intelligent legends. It's no longer about football but emotions."

lhogiboss reacted:

"Then he'll win Pirates awards, here we deal with performance, not age and feelings."

VePhala commented:

"Fortunately you’re not, as in his line of thinking then Keletso should win it out right as he carried Sekhukhune."

Source: Briefly News