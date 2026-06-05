The 23-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo has been released after authorities said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with prosecution

The decision has reignited public debate online, with South Africans divided over what really led to Sambo’s death

While police investigations continue, contrasting narratives have kept the case under intense public scrutiny

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The suspect in the Nhlamulo Sambo murder case was released. Images: @TheTruthPanther/X and Chris Ryan

Source: Instagram

WESTERN CAPE - The murder case of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo has taken another dramatic turn after the 23-year-old suspect arrested in connection with his death was released due to insufficient evidence.

The suspect had been expected to appear in court on Thursday, 5 June 2026, to face charges related to Sambo's fatal stabbing.

23-year-old suspect was released

According to eNCA, authorities have since confirmed that there is not enough evidence at this stage to proceed with prosecution, leading to the suspect's release.

Sambo's body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday, 31 May, in the New Rest informal settlement in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay. Police later announced the arrest of a 23-year-old man following what they described as a swift and focused investigation. According to police, preliminary investigations suggested that Sambo and a 15-year-old companion were allegedly involved in an attempted burglary when the fatal stabbing occurred.

However, that version of events has been met with scepticism by many online users and members of the public. The release of the suspect has left some people feeling that there are still unanswered questions surrounding the case.

See the post from eNCA here:

Mother maintains Sambo was killed for being Tsonga

The case has also fuelled support for claims made by Sambo's mother, who has consistently maintained that her son was the victim of xenophobic violence.

She believes her son was attacked during the recent unrest and anti-foreigner protests in Mossel Bay because he was mistaken for a foreign national. Sambo, who was Tsonga-speaking, was allegedly targeted because of his language and appearance, according to his family.

She also later conceded that while her son was allegedly caught stealing, she questioned why his 15-year-old Xhosa-speaking companion was not harmed during the incident, reiterating her belief that the stabbing was driven by xenophobia.

At the same time, others have pointed to a separate video that recently circulated online, allegedly showing Sambo associating with a local gang. Some believe this could indicate that criminal activity, rather than xenophobia, may have played a role in the events leading up to his death.

The development has reignited fierce debate on social media, with many South Africans questioning what really happened to the teenager whose death captured national attention.

The 23-year-old suspect was released after being arrested the day before by the SAPS in the Western Cape. Images: Rodger Bosch and Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Viral video of Nhlamulo Sambo sparks debate

Briefly News reported that the conversation surrounding the death of 19-year-old Mossel Bay teenager Nhlamulo Sambo continues to dominate social media, after netizens circulated video footage of him speaking fluent Xhosa, reigniting debate over earlier claims made by his family. The emergence of a video showing Nhlamulo speaking fluent Xhosa has triggered a wave of backlash on social media, with many users questioning the accuracy of the family’s earlier narrative. Some netizens have accused the family of spreading misinformation, while others have called for restraint until the legal process is concluded.

Source: Briefly News