Authoritative updates regarding US influencer Ashly Robinson, known online as Ashlee Jenae, have officially revealed her cause of death.

According to reports, the police force in Zanzibar concluded that Ashly was experiencing mental distress before her passing

The clearance of her fiancé has sparked a massive conversation on social media, with many users questioning the timeline and official ruling

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Ashly Robinson's family finally gets closure as her cause of death is revealed. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

The mystery surrounding the sudden passing of popular American lifestyle influencer Ashly has reached a crucial turning point after Tanzanian authorities found no foul play. A post on X shared by user @mymixtapez on 5 June 2026 left viewers divided, as many viewers failed to understand the theory that she killed herself after major milestones.

According to an official report by People magazine, the Zanzibar police force, working through its criminal investigation department, has concluded its investigation into the tragedy. Official reports state that authorities determined Ashly was experiencing severe mental distress at the time of her death. The 31-year-old content creator was pronounced dead at a local hospital on 9 April 2026.

A Brief background to the nightmare vacation

The tragic incident unfolded during what was meant to be a dream getaway. Ashly had travelled to a luxury resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania, alongside her fiancé, Joseph McCann, to celebrate her 31st birthday and their recent engagement. The celebratory trip, however, took a devastating turn after hotel staff reportedly had to separate the couple into different villas following a frequent argument. Hours later, Ashly was discovered unresponsive in her room and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she tragically passed away. Joe was initially questioned by local authorities, and his passport was held while police conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances.

See the X post below:

Mzansi is divided over Ashly’s cause of death

The news of the fiancé's clearance gained many comments from viewers who mostly refuse to believe the official narrative. Many argued that it makes no sense for a woman to go on a vacation, celebrate her birthday, and get engaged, only to kill herself shortly after. Instead of accepting the police findings, they felt that someone was covering up the truth. Others, however, were happy that the fiancé was cleared, saying he could finally focus on his healing.

Viewers wished Ashly's family healing after her cause of death was confirmed. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

User @leonjj39 commented:

"Sad case, hope this helps others. But I really hope that if she was murdered, someone gets life."

User @bubblesjinsui

"So why is there a video of her running away from him?"

User @Buntu_Bokweni added:

"The Internet was accusing and insulting him for days."

User @zeeontv shared:

"Influencer and suicide don't belong in the same sentence, my G. Common sense is that partners get jealous when the other one gets more respect and attention."

User @Tobycow commented:

"We are used to those simple police answers, since the massacre of 29 October 2025, that occurred in Tanzania, I feel sorry for her and her family too."

User @GranGarnez asked:

"This is really sad news. What would have prompted her to do this, though?"

3 other articles related to Ashly Robinson's death

An American influencer was found dead in a luxury resort in Zanzibar while on holiday with her partner, two days after he proposed.

Ashly Robinson's mother shared that her daughter had called her to tell her that she and her fiancé Joe had an argument that led to the Zanzibar resort's staff placing them in separate rooms, the day before she mysteriously died.

Briefly News reported that Tanzanian authorities revealed that they have detained Ashly Robinson's fiancé, Joe McCann, and have seized his passport while investigating her mysterious death.

Source: Briefly News