The sudden death of 31-year-old Ashly Robinson during a luxury trip to Africa left her loved ones in disbelief and seeking the truth

A report on Instagram sparked global outrage as viewers joined the call for a thorough investigation into the tragedy

Close friends challenged the fiancé’s claim that the influencer took her own life, saying she had so much to live for

Ashly Robinson was celebrating her 31st birthday and a new engagement before she was found unconscious in her villa. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

What was meant to be an unforgettable trip to Zanzibar, in Tanzania, for American influencer Ashly Robinson, turned fatal, leaving her family and friends devastated and with many questions.

The post was shared by the Instagram account @balleralert on 13 April 2026, where it gained thousands of comments from viewers who were devastated by the influencer's death.

The family noted that she and her partner, Joe McCann, who proposed during a safari drive, were staying at a luxury villa at Zuri in Zanzibar. What was supposed to be Ashly's trip of a lifetime, celebrating her 31st birthday, turned into a nightmare for her family. They were informed that she was found unconscious a few days after her birthday, which was on 5 April and rushed to the hospital, where she died. Overwhelmed, considering that Ashly showed no signs of ill health, the family shared that they were struggling to take in the news, while also noting that there was an investigation underway.

Friend challenges fiancé's claim after the influencer's death

In the caption, the Instagram account @balleralert touched on Ashly’s mysterious death in more detail. They noted that while her fiancé Joe allegedly claims she hung herself, and didn't know her reason for doing so, her close friend Savannah Britt was challenging the narrative. Instead, she labelled it a cover-up. Followers are demanding justice. They are pointing out that her happy posts and vibrant birthday celebrations make the suicide claim impossible to believe.

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See the Instagram post below:

SA reacts to the influencer's death news

The post gained massive engagement, with nearly 2K social media users commenting within hours of it going live. Many viewers were struggling to believe the suicide narrative. They said no woman would go to another country for a getaway, celebrate her birthday, that came with a surprise engagement, and kill herself afterwards. Some called out those who questioned the reason she was with a man believed to be wealthy, and asked them to respect her family. Others who know Ashly personally said it was not in her nature to take her own life, and wished her death would be thoroughly investigated.

Ashly’s friend challenged the claims made by her fiancé regarding the cause of death. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

User @meccamooretartt said:

"OMG, I was just watching her proposal story when it came across my feed 😢. Absolutely devastating."

User @theofficialmitchell commented:

"No woman is committing suicide on vacation. No woman."

User @daneen1982 added:

"My friend lost her daughter, and some of the comments have been completely disrespectful."

User @ tootsei shared:

"Nobody commits suicide on vacation. Especially no black woman."

User @ariannepoche said:

"I’m so tired of all these 'she deserved it' comments. Marrying for wealth/financial security is just as dangerous as marrying for love. RIP to her. I hope she receives justice."

User @ ms_ming78 commented:

"Ashlee wouldn’t have travelled to Africa to unalive herself. Some of us here who’ve known her for years and have interacted with her through CH know that's not even in her nature to do something like that. I hope her family and the state run a thorough investigation into her death. RIP beautiful."

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Source: Briefly News