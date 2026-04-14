Mom of US Influencer Shares Concerning Medical Findings After Her Passing in Zanzibar, SA Moved
- The family of Ashlyn Robinson is seeking answers after contradictory medical reports raised suspicions about her death
- The details were shared in a video on Instagram, also noting that a second hospital found results which contradicted the suicide claim
- Social media users questioned the suicide theory and wished that the family would follow the second autopsy report further
A one-year relationship, which had prospects of marriage, ended in tragedy when US influencer Ashlyn Robinson died while on vacation in Zanzibar.
The clip was shared by the Instagram account @theshaeroom on 14 April 2026, where it immediately went viral, reaching 7K comments from devastated viewers.
The mom said her daughter would have never taken her life like that, stating that she was excited about starting a new chapter. She also added that she called them on FaceTime to share how her Zanzibar vacation was going. On 8 April, two days after her engagement, Ashly called her mother, sharing disturbing news. She told her that she and her fiancé got into an argument and had to be moved into separate rooms by the resort staff.
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The US influencer's autopsy points to foul play
The next day, the mom said the fiancé called to say that Ashly was in the hospital, claiming that something had happened to her. When she asked when that happened, he told her 11 hours before his call. The family later received a call from the luxury resort, Zuri, breaking the news of her death. A medical report shown by the Instagram account @theshaderoom revealed that the influencer was found with an unidentified mark on her neck. Doctors also added that the fiancé said that she hanged herself on the door. Ashly was also taken to a second hospital, which listed hypoxia, strangulation and suffocation as the cause of death.
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Watch the Instagram reel below:
SA debates about the medical report
The viral clip gained a lot of engagement as thousands of viewers shared their opinions on the matter. Many were convinced that Ashlyn did not take her own life, hoping that the family would probe further using the second medical report's findings. Some said no one would fly across the world, celebrate her birthday, get engaged, then take her own life. Others said the fiancé knew more than he was telling and hoped the influencer would get justice in the end. One viewer said that such tragedies made her scared to be in a relationship and chose to stay single.
User hazeleyedbeauty424 added:
"Makes you wanna stay single."
User @1judilove said:
"The sigh from the news reporter says it all. We are tired of black women being killed and no one taking it seriously🙏🏾."
User @t.tesfaye commented:
"To fly all the way across the world, get engaged, while celebrating your birthday, and then take your own life? That just doesn’t make sense."
User @kiraandre added:
"It’s unsettling how so many people are sleeping with their own enemies 😢."
User @ luv_my_butterfly shared:
"I hope this girl gets justice 🙏🏽."
User @ simplytaylynnn commented:
"So, they got engaged on vacation, got into it so bad that they had to be put in separate rooms? She calls and tells her family that, then hours later, she is dead, and he found her in a separate room. And they are saying it was a suicide? Ok. Just wanted to type it out because of how absurd it sounds."
3 Briefly News death-related articles
- An American influencer was found dead in a luxury resort in Zanzibar while on holiday with her partner, two days after he proposed.
- A popular American TikTok influencer, Rachel Tussey, has tragically passed away following severe complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure.
- The Worcester community is in mourning following the passing of André du Preez, the well-known snake handler at Silverfox Snake Rescues.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za