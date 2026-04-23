A woman shared how her family’s Toyota Hilux was stolen in under a minute while parked at a gym, highlighting how quickly vehicle theft can happen

She explained how suspects allegedly disarmed the vehicle and drove off, missing the couple by just seconds as they exited the gym

The incident sparked discussions around safety, with the woman urging people to avoid leaving valuables in cars and calling for better security measures

A quick gym session turned into a nightmare, and it all happened in less than a minute. This highlights the ongoing and high crime crisis in South Africa.

The picture on the left showed Roja vlogging in her car. Image: @roja_naidoo

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has gone viral after sharing how her family’s Toyota Hilux was stolen in under 60 seconds, raising fresh concerns about vehicle safety. In a video posted on 21 April 2026, she explained that the incident happened while they were at the gym. According to her, it was the one day security guards were nowhere to be seen, creating an opportunity for the suspects.

She detailed how the thieves arrived in another vehicle, approached their parked bakkie, and quickly gained access under the bonnet. Within moments, they had reportedly disarmed the alarm system and driven off with the vehicle. What made the situation even more unsettling is how close the couple came to encountering the suspects. She revealed that they missed them by just 17 seconds while leaving the gym, something she believes could have led to a far more dangerous situation.

Quick theft raises major safety concerns

Despite the loss, Roja Naidoo expressed relief that they were not harmed. She also shared important lessons from the experience, warning people not to leave house keys inside their vehicles, as this could give criminals access to their homes. She also advised against leaving valuables like laptops or wallets visible inside cars.

The video sparked widespread discussion online, with many agreeing that vehicles like the Hilux are often targeted. Others echoed her call for stricter security measures, including better lighting, cameras, and visible guards in parking areas.

Roja Naidoo shared how criminals easily stole their Toyota Hilux. Image: @roja_naidoo

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

AD Renovators said:

“It’s fine as long as you guys are safe. The new Hilux comes out next week.”

7flowerwork wrote:

“I’m sorry this happened to you, but Toyotas are generally high-risk. My father had two Hiluxes stolen when I was a kid. He stopped buying them and bought an Isuzu after that.”

W__23 asked:

“What is the point of having a tracker when it won’t assist in locating our vehicles?”

Leroy asked:

“What time do you start your workout if you’re exiting at 5:40?”

ChiefM140i wrote:

“Making the vehicle more secure risks putting the driver’s life at risk.”

Lookie said:

“Heard this story on Saturday, so I take it it was your husband at the Waterfall Licence department.”

Symone Naicker-Henecke suggested:

“Do your ID online and make an appointment at the bank for photos and fingerprints.”

Tash said:

“I am so sorry that you had to go through this experience.”

Salon Masia wrote:

“So sorry you went through this; the trauma and inconvenience can be very stressful and draining.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about stolen cars

A Johannesburg woman posted a TikTok video of her experience after purchasing a brand new car and being over the moon; to it being stolen.

South African DJ and talent manager DJ Stu recently got his sleek VW vehicle stolen; and it later got stolen and stripped in Soweto.

One lady shared her heartbreaking story on social media about how her car was stolen at a car wash, which ruffled the feathers of many people online.

Source: Briefly News