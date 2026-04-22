A Cape Town documentary filmmaker had no idea he had captured a young missing woman in the background of his social media video

The young woman had been living on Cape Town streets for four months after substance abuse pushed her away from her family and her home

Lauren broke down and told her tearful mother she wanted to go home, ending four painful months her family spent not knowing if she was safe

A Cape Town documentary filmmaker set out to shoot content for his social media page. He had no idea that a stranger walking past his camera would change everything.

South African documentary filmmaker Joshua Rubin helped the family of the woman locate her. Images: Joshua Rubin

Source: Instagram

Joshua Rubin, who posts under the Instagram handle @joshwideawake, was filming in Cape Town when he unknowingly captured a young woman in the background. He shared the video online, and her father reached out shortly after. His daughter had been missing for four months, and he wanted to know if Rubin could help find her.

A filmmaker becomes a lifeline

Rubin did not think twice before saying yes. He hit the streets of Cape Town and spent hours showing strangers a photo of the young woman. Person after person shook their heads and said they had not seen her anywhere. The search was beginning to feel like it was going nowhere fast.

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Then something would not let Rubin rest. He had a strong feeling she might still be near the exact spot where he had filmed her. He went back to the family with that hunch. Within minutes of driving through the area, the father spotted her standing on a street corner wearing a black dress.

The moment a family almost fell apart

What happened next was not the kind of reunion people imagine after four long months. Lauren, the missing daughter, refused to get into the car when she saw them pull up. Her mother, who had spent four months not knowing if her daughter was alive, begged her to stay and just talk for a moment. She promised she was not there to force anything. Lauren eventually got into the car.

More than one family’s story

What drove Lauren to the streets was substance abuse and addiction. It is a battle playing out in far more South African homes than most people want to admit. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group has found that the average age of drug dependency in the country is just 12 years old. Statistics South Africa has confirmed that young people between 15 and 34 years old are almost three times more likely to name drug or alcohol use as the reason for their homelessness compared to older age groups.

See the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi appreciates Rubin’s efforts

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@lynellekim_ commented:

“😭This is what influencing is actually supposed to be about. Not just numbers and trends, but showing up in real life and making a difference where it actually counts.”

@hydra_ko_ said:

“You’re a legend, button. 👉🏻”

@bohomudceramics highlighted:

“One thing about family, they never give up! Her dad is not giving up on her. ❤️”

@griekie_j wrote:

“I remember driving around with my parents, looking for my brother. This video brought back so many emotions. 💔 God bless you and the work you do, Josh. 🙌”

@jackiietarin noted:

“The pain of having a loved one struggle with addiction. I pray that this is her turning point.”

A 4K image of Lauren while on the street. Image: Joshua Rubin

Source: Instagram

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