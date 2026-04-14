A man was shot dead on Estuary Drive in Riverview, Verulam, after being found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the head

Reaction Unit South Africa confirmed the victim matched a missing person report that was opened

The man was declared dead and identified by his family as the missing businessman

A man was shot dead on Estuary Drive in Riverview, Verulam. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

VERULAM, KWAZULU-NATAL – A man has been shot and killed in Verulam, north of Durban, in a case that has left family members devastated and police investigating a possible murder.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram, officers were dispatched to Estuary Drive in Riverview on Tuesday morning at approximately 06:22 after reports of a man lying unresponsive in the roadway.

Reports from ECR indicated that upon arrival, paramedics and reaction officers found the man lying in a prone position on an embankment. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead at the scene.

Balram confirmed that the deceased matched the description of a man who had been reported missing earlier in the day.

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“Members were dispatched to the scene. When we got there, we realised that the deceased person was fitting the description of a person who was reported missing this morning,” said Balram.

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Family heartbreak after identification

In a tragic turn, a family who had earlier visited Reaction Unit South Africa headquarters after hearing about a recovered body feared it could be their missing relative.

They were shown the victim’s belongings and later taken to the scene, where they positively identified him. The family of the deceased, identified as businessman Navin Shurren from Trenance Park, was left distraught.

Missing person case linked to murder investigation

According to RUSA, Shurren, believed to be in his 50s, was last seen on Monday night after leaving a service station in Trenance Park. His cellphone was later switched off, and his vehicle has not yet been located.

Authorities confirmed that members of the public discovered the body while travelling to work and immediately alerted emergency services. No witnesses, suspects, or weapons were found at the scene.

Police in Verulam have since opened a murder case, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this stage.

Former KZN Mayor found dead

In similar news, the body of a former KwaZulu-Natal mayor was found in a cane field in the Canelands area, Durban on Thursday 26 May 2022. The victim, 74-year-old Sagadava “Manna” Naidoo was reported the day before he was found. Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said Naidoo, who was the former mayor of Verulam, was allegedly the victim of a farm invasion. Balaram said the victim’s white Toyota Hilux and firearms were stolen.

Reaction Unit South Africa confirmed the victim matched a missing person report that was opened. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Witwatersrand taxi driver, Lebohang Monama, was found dead a week after he was reported missing by his family. 37-year-old Lebohang Monama’s body was found on the evening of Wednesday, 20 August 2025, near a mine in Randfontein after he was shot execution style. His death sparked fears in Gauteng that tensions in the taxi industy were far from over.

Source: Briefly News