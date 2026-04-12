Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man whose car was found crashed into a tree and a gate in the early hours of the morning in Zamdela

The victim, identified as Samuel Mohlabane, was found motionless inside a white Toyota Corolla with a gunshot wound to his upper body

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward, as the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remain under investigation

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher and ghostwriter before joining the team.

SA police officers walking on a road. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

FREE STATE, ZAMDELA - Police are appealing to the public for help after a man was found shot dead inside his car in the Amelia section of Zamdela in the early hours of Sunday, 29 March 2026. The South African Police Service shared the appeal on their Facebook page on 12 April 2026, asking anyone with information to come forward. Officers from Zamdela CSC were first called out at around 02:50 after reports of a car accident, but what they found at the scene pointed to something far more serious.

Man found dead inside crashed car

When officers arrived, they came across a white Toyota Corolla that had run into a tree and a gate. Inside the car, they found Samuel Mohlabane, an adult male, sitting in the vehicle and not moving. A closer look revealed that he had been shot in the upper body. Emergency medical personnel attended the scene but could not save him, and Mohlabane was declared dead where he was found.

Reports indicate that residents in the area had heard several gunshots before the crashed vehicle was discovered, suggesting the shooting happened nearby before the car came to a stop. The exact events of the incident are still being pieced together, and the case remains open and active.

Police urge public to come forward

The Zamdela detectives are calling on anyone who saw something or knows something that could help identify or locate the person or people responsible to get in touch. Tips can be passed on to Detective Constable Shwaeng on 083 240 8316 or 016 974 6007. Members of the public can also report information anonymously through the SAPS Crime Stop line on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS mobile application.

View the Facebook post below:

More on SA's tragic news

Briefly News recently reported that two people were shot and killed in Ormonde, Johannesburg, across two separate crime scenes just 500 metres apart. Police are still trying to work out what connected the incidents and who was behind them.

A man in his late thirties lost his life after his vehicle left the road and struck a barrier on the R21 near Kempton Park in the early hours of the morning.

Eight police officers were arrested on murder charges linked to a deadly 2024 shooting in Bultfontein, but authorities are not done yet, as a manhunt for a ninth suspect continues.

Source: Briefly News