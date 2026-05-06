Willard Katsande is already making headlines at his new club after the former Kaizer Chiefs captain celebrated a big result in his first major test

The ex-Warriors midfielder enjoyed a strong start in his new coaching role, with fans reacting after his latest update on social media

Katsande’s new chapter appears to be off to an impressive beginning just days after his dramatic departure from Rangers FC

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande celebrating first win at Legacy FC. Image: WillardKatsande

Source: Twitter

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande has celebrated a massive victory just days after securing a new coaching role in Zimbabwe.

Katsande took to X on Tuesday, 6 May 2026, to share his excitement after overseeing a winning result in his first major assignment since joining Grand Legacy.

The former Warriors midfielder kept his message short but upbeat as he reflected on the occasion.

“First game 3points. God is great. On to the next one,” Katsande posted.

The update quickly drew reactions from football supporters, with many congratulating the former Amakhosi midfielder on his early success in the dugout.

His latest achievement comes only days after he officially joined Eastern Region Soccer League side Grand Legacy following his sudden exit from Rangers FC.

Katsande quickly lands fresh opportunity after Rangers exit

Katsande’s move to Grand Legacy marked a swift return to football management after his brief and difficult spell at Rangers.

Soccer24 reported on 3 May 2026 that the former Zimbabwe international had been unveiled by Grand Legacy ahead of a Munhumutapa Challenge Cup clash against Bikita Minerals.

The publication said Katsande was welcomed by the club’s vice chairman before officially taking over coaching duties after the fixture.

Reacting to the appointment at the time, Katsande described the move as another important learning step in his growing coaching journey.

“New chapter, thank you Grand Legacy Football Club for the trust. Football is about gaining experience. Together we can reach there,” he said.

His departure from Rangers had attracted attention after reports emerged that he resigned due to unpaid salaries and poor working conditions during his short stay at the club.

Katsande spent less than two months at Rangers after joining the side earlier this year.

Ex-Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande won big in his first match at Legacy FC. Image: WillardKatsande

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Katsande’s latest coaching milestone

Football supporters on X welcomed Katsande’s latest update, with some praising the former midfielder for bouncing back quickly after his difficult exit from Rangers.

Others said they were happy to see the former Kaizer Chiefs star making progress in his coaching career despite recent setbacks.

Katsande remains one of Zimbabwe’s most recognisable football personalities following his successful playing career in South Africa and with the national team.

Southern Africa’s AFCON plans continue to attract attention

Briefly News previously reported that Gayton McKenzie said Zimbabwe and other COSAFA countries hoping to join South Africa’s proposed 2028 AFCON bid would first need to prove they have suitable stadium infrastructure.

The minister said officials from the participating countries are expected to meet in Harare later this month to discuss the proposed multi-country hosting arrangement and inspect stadium readiness plans.

Source: Briefly News