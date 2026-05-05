A rugby club’s return journey from an away match nearly ended in disaster after their team bus experienced a serious mechanical failure on the road

The driver’s quick response is credited with preventing a potentially devastating crash, leaving players and supporters shaken

The incident has deepened a growing sense of unity within the club, which has recently seen renewed structure

First-team players from Villagers Montagu Rugby Club and their supporters were involved in a near-fatal incident in the Western Cape after the brakes of their bus failed while returning from Suurbraak on Saturday, 2 May 2026.

Villagers Montagu Rugby Club team players escaped unharmed from a bus incident. Image:villagersmontagu

Source: Facebook

Villagers Montagu had travelled to Suurbraak for a crucial league encounter against Progress Rugby Club, where they secured a convincing bonus-point victory. However, the journey home nearly turned tragic.

According to Netwerk24, no one was injured. Reports indicate that the driver lost braking control while the bus was in motion. He managed to steer the vehicle off the road, preventing a potentially catastrophic crash. The bus eventually came to a stop in the bushes beside the road.

Club's chairman recalls the incident

“This was truly the Lord’s hand over our club,” said Stanley Burger, the club’s chairman.

“I get goosebumps when I think about it. It was really a wow moment,” Burger added.

He said supporters had repeatedly encouraged the team to pray for protection before the return trip.

“We don’t usually travel in one bus, but for this match, the whole group travelled together. Normally, we arrange a separate bus for the first team,” he explained.

Burger added that both players and management were deeply shaken but grateful that everyone walked away unharmed.

“Things could have turned out very differently, but we are safe,” he said.

The team later gathered again for a prayer session, kneeling together to give thanks for their safety.

Villagers Montagu players and staff during one of their matches. Image: Villagersmontagu

Source: Facebook

Villagers Montagu Rugby unity strengthened

According to Netwerk24, the club has recently undergone structural management changes, bringing renewed direction and unity. One of the new practices includes players gathering after the final weekly training session for prayer.

The club’s guiding scripture is Romans 8:31: “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

Last year, the club reportedly struggled to field even 8 to 10 players at training sessions. Today, that number has grown significantly to around 88 registered players.

A Facebook post shared after the incident invited supporters to a Thanksgiving gathering, reading:

“Things could have turned out very differently, but we are safe. We celebrated victories together, and we also bowed our knees together and prayed for travelling mercies - and He answered our prayers.”

See the post below on Facebook:

In related incidents, Western Bulls rugby players narrowly escaped death following a road accident in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, 21 February 2026. Separately, tragedy struck South African school rugby when a Johannesburg student died on 19 February after collapsing during training. A similar incident was reported in 2025 at Westering High School, where a schoolboy rugby player also passed away after collapsing during practice.

SA rugby legend dies in Cape Town

Briefly News also reported that a South African rugby legend died at the age of 52 unexpectedly in Cape Town, a few days before his birthday.

The Cape Town-born rugby legend's former club released an official statement to confirm his death on social media.

Source: Briefly News