Western Bulls rugby players cheated death after being involved in a road accident on Saturday, 21 February 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya. The accident was confirmed by the club on social media, with reports indicating that the players escaped largely unscathed.

The club chairman stated that two players sustained minor injuries and were set to undergo scans to determine the extent of their injuries.

All 22 Western Bulls players were reported safe after the team was involved in a road accident at Timboroa while travelling back to Kakamega from their KRU Championship match against Mean Machine in Nairobi.

KRU Championship match context

The match Western Bulls played before the accident was part of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship, the second-tier 15s league in Kenyan domestic rugby. Teams in this competition battle for playoff spots and potential promotion to the top tier, the Kenya Cup.

Mean Machine RFC is a well-established Kenyan rugby club based in Nairobi and affiliated with the University of Nairobi. The club competes in various domestic competitions, including the Kenya Cup and the KRU Championship.

Western Bulls are among the clubs contesting the KRU Championship and have previously faced teams such as Mean Machine in the competition. Recent fixtures confirmed the clash between Mean Machine and Western Bulls at the University of Nairobi Grounds as part of the Championship schedule.

The KRU Championship season runs within the Kenyan rugby calendar and features several clubs, including collegiate teams, former top-flight sides and regional outfits. Teams accumulate points during the regular season to qualify for the playoffs and possibly secure promotion to the Kenya Cup.

In the mid-season standings, clubs such as Mwamba RFC, JKUAT Cougars and Catholic Monks have been among the frontrunners, with Mean Machine and Western Bulls competing for position. Mean Machine had recently recorded a win over Western Bulls in Championship action prior to the accident.

Rugby fans send well wishes

Rugby fans took to social media to send messages of support following the accident.

@MswahiliBandia wrote:

“Oh dear, this is scary. Glad to know that everyone is safe. 🙏🏾”

@ogot_Ke added:

“It is God. Congratulations.”

In other tragic rugby stories, a school student in Johannesburg, passed away on Thursday 19 February, after collapsing during rugby practice. This follows a similar incident that happened in 2025 in Westering High School, where another school boy rugby player succumbed to death after passing out during training.

SA rugby legend dies in Cape Town

Briefly News also reported that a South African rugby legend died at the age of 52 unexpectedly in Cape Town, a few days before his birthday.

The Cape Town-born rugby legend's former club released an official statement to confirm his death on social media.

