With Bafana Bafana preparing to kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign against Mexico on Thursday evening, South Africans from all corners of the country will be rallying behind the national team as they step onto football's biggest stage.

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Messages of encouragement have been flooding in from across Mzansi, with several Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks also lending their voices in support of Hugo Broos' side.

In a special message shared through Vodacom, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Jesse Kriel, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Franco Mostert reminded Bafana that the entire nation is standing firmly behind them ahead of the highly anticipated clash with Mexico.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi added a personal touch to the tribute, leading his teammates in song and dance as they delivered a spirited show of support for South Africa's football heroes.

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SPRINGBOKS RALLY BEHIND BAFANA BAFANA

Earlier this week, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander also offered his best wishes to Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sharing the following message:

"Dear SAFA leadership, coach Hugo Broos and team,

On behalf of the South African Rugby Union, I would like to extend our heartfelt support and best wishes to Bafana Bafana as you begin your FIFA World Cup journey.

Your commitment, discipline and unwavering passion reflect the very best of South African sport, inspiring hope and unity throughout our country.

We proudly stand with you and have every confidence that you will display resilience, teamwork and excellence on the global stage. May your campaign be a successful one and further strengthen the pride shared by all South Africans.

With respect and solidarity,

Mark Alexander President, SA Rugby."

Source: Briefly News