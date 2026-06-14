Bafana Bafana are preparing for their second group game at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America as they would face the Czech Republic at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

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South Africa started the competition on a bad note after losing 2-0 to Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Hugo Broos side performed woefully in the game and ended the match with nine men after Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were both sent off in the second half.

The two South African midfielders would miss the Thursday's game against Czechia, which means Broos would need to bring in two players who would replace them as they are expected to go all out for a win against the European side.

2 players to replace Sithole, Zwane

Football analyst, Themba Modise, during an exclusive interview with Briefly News, named two Bafana Bafana stars who should replace Sithole and Zwane against Czechia.

"I think Hugo Broos would want to go all out to attack against Czech Republic, while also not leaving the defence open from the midfield, which means he need to be strategic when replacing Sithole and Zwane in the his line up," he said.

"Relebohile Mofokeng is a direct replacement for Themba Zwane in the attacking midfield role (as a number 10), and I expect Thalante Mbatha to also be in the line up replacing Sithole.

"Mbatha would slot in well in the midfield playing alongside Teboho Mokoena and possibly Jayden Adams."

Source: Briefly News