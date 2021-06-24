Uveka Rangappa’s age, husband, family, career, profile, where is she?

Uveka Rangappa is a seasoned South African journalist and currently works at eNCA as the NewsLink anchor. Despite being a busy working mom, she uses any chance she gets to do charity work by distributing food to the less fortunate across the country. Keep reading to discover other lesser-known facts about her.

Rangappa joins the long list of eNCA female news anchors that ensure that the people of South Africa are kept informed about what is going on around them. Here is her detailed biography.

Early life and education

How old is Uveka Rangappa? The eNCA anchor was born on 9th November 1975 in Verulam, Durban, South Africa, to parents Eric and Chundra. She celebrates her 46th birthday in November 2021.

The broadcaster is an alumnus of the Durban University of Technology, where she did her journalism degree.

Who is Uveka Rangappa married to?

The journalist is a happily married woman, and she never fails to mention that she is a wife anytime she gets a chance. However, not many details about Uveka Rangappa’s husband are known. The couple has been married more than ten years and shares two beautiful children, Surav and Suryana. Uveka Rangappa’s family currently resides in Randburg, South Africa.

Uveka Rangappa's journalism career

Rangappa’s journalism career spans for more than 20 years. She started interning at SABC in Durban in 1996 while still studying towards her journalism degree. She then landed a position at Lotus, where she worked for five years before moving to East Coast Radio as an anchor for 11 months.

In 2002, she decided to find greener pastures in Johannesburg and landed work at 702 Talk Radio. She has also anchored for 94.7 Highveld Stereo, SABC3, eTV, and E-News. She later had another major breakthrough when she started working at eNCA.

Apart from being an experienced television anchor, Rangappa is an active philanthropist. She often collaborates with the Rise Against Hunger charity organization, which distributes food to the less fortunate across South Africa.

What happened to Uveka Rangappa?

In early April 2021, eNCA announced a change in its weekday anchoring schedule. Uveka was given the NewsLink slot, which involves up-to-date news and focused interviews from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In July 2019, the female broadcaster started hosting eNCA’s evening prime time slot, South Africa Tonight. Before the change, she was co-hosting Morning News today alongside Dan Moyane.

Uveka Rangappa’s biography reveals a woman who is determined to make society a better place. She is a great mom and wife to her family and ensures that basic social needs are met for the less fortunate in the country. South Africa cannot be any prouder to be associated with such big-hearted citizens.

