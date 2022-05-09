Fans of the local rap and hip-hop scene would more than likely know of the late, great rapper. Riky Rick. An icon for generations to come, Rikhado Makhado was humble, and he treated fans like family despite his vast commercial success. However, less is known about his wife, Bianca Naidoo, who was his biggest supporter. Here is what we know about Riky Rick's wife and where she is today since tragedy struck their family.

There is plenty of information about Makhado online since he is such a well-loved public figure, but his widowed wife seems to make a conceded effort to stay private. Questions including 'who was Riky Rick married to?' and 'is Bianca Naidoo on Instagram?' are often brought up when discussing the better half of the late rapper. Here is a summary of her bio and personal information.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Bianca Naidoo

Bianca Naidoo Nickname: Bianca

Bianca Date of birth: September 1st, 1993-1998 (year unconfirmed)

September 1st, 1993-1998 (year unconfirmed) Age: 24-28 (unconfirmed)

24-28 (unconfirmed) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Birthplace: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Sexuality: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Religious beliefs: Christian

Christian Current residence: Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality: South African

South African Marital status: Widowed

Widowed Ethnicity: Half Indian/Zulu

Half Indian/Zulu Gender: Female

Female Weight: 55 kgs (unconfirmed)

55 kgs (unconfirmed) Height: 165 cm (unconfirmed)

165 cm (unconfirmed) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Children: Maik and Jordan Makhado

Maik and Jordan Makhado Profession: Booking agent, businesswoman, media personality

So, who is Bianca Naidoo? Besides these summarised facts, people want to know more about Riky Rick's widow, including topics like what is Bianca Naidoo’s parents' nationality. So, here are more details about her that we could find from sources such as Bianca Naidoo’s Wikipedia page and other online sources, although not much is known about her since she prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Who was Riky Rick married to?

As mentioned earlier, Bianca Naidoo is the widow of the late star. It is believed that she was a massive pillar of strength for the rapper, as she has since come forward and publicly stated that she has 'saved his life' many times without even realising it.

Bianca Naidoo’s age

Bianca Naidoo’s date of birth is unconfirmed, with many sources giving an estimated age of 24-28. However, if we go on Makhado's Instagram posts in the past, we can confirm that Naidoo's birth date is September 1.

Bianca Naidoo’s children

Maik and Jordan Makhado are Bianca's children, but she already had Jordan from a previous relationship. Rikhado Makhado took in Jordan as his own and considered her part of his family.

Does Bianca Naidoo have Instagram?

Although the famed rapper was active on his social media accounts, his wife does not seem to have active social media accounts herself, and Bianca Naidoo’s Instagram is non-existent. However, you can catch glimpses of her on his Instagram page, @rikyrickworld.

Bianca Naidoo’s ethnicity

Riky Rick’s wife’s ethnicity is constantly questioned, as she has distinctive, striking features. According to a News24 interview with the family a few years ago, she is half Zulu and half Indian, making Bianca Naidoo’s culture a diverse mix. Bianca Naidoo’s parents' names are unknown. They have subsequently divorced, but that did not discourage her from marrying Rikhado Makhado and enjoying marital bliss until his tragic passing in February 2022.

Bianca Naidoo’s net worth

Naidoo's net worth is unconfirmed, as we know little about her career and modes of income. However, according to multiple online sources, her net worth is believed to be around 1.5 million dollars (USD) or 24.3 million Rands (ZAR).

What does Bianca Naidoo do for a living?

Naidoo used to be her late husband's booking agent, but it is unknown what she currently does as a form of income. Now, she ensures Riky Rick's iconic Cotton Fest still moves forward as a tribute to him. So, one can say she's taken the role of the festival organiser; however, it is not known if this will be a permanent fixture for her.

Bianca Naidoo may be Riky Rick's wife, but she is more than a pillar of strength for her kids after the family tragedy. The widow is also a businesswoman, caring mother and now festival organiser of the late rapper's passion project, proving that she is dedicated to continuing her late husband's legacy.

