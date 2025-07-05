South Africans were touched by a now-viral TikTok video of a Tanzanian musician who honoured the late Zahara in America

The singer was invited to perform at an event on the 4th of July to celebrate the country’s independence

Social media users remembered the late Mzansi songstress after her passing in December two years ago

The spirit of the late Zahara lives on in her timeless music, which is now being played and enjoyed worldwide.

A Tanzanian musician, Phina, stunned the internet when she gracefully performed one of the South African singer’s most popular songs. Mzansi couldn’t help but remember the talented Zahara.

They shared kind words in a thread of over 987 comments. Phina shared a rehearsal video for an event in America and moved many music lovers.

Tanzanian woman sings Zahara’s song in America

Despite the unpleasant events that have been happening in America, South Africans were touched by a Tanzanian woman, Phina, who raised the Mzansi flag in the United States.

The musician was booked to perform at an event that aimed to celebrate America’s independence on the 4th of July. Phina stunned the internet with her vocals, but also moved many South Africans with her song choice.

She picked Zahara’s 2011 hit song Loliwe, which she made her own. Phina felt every lyric as she sang the song slowly with her deep voice.

She eloquently pronounced each Xhosa word and impressed many South African people. Mzansi wished her well for the actual performance and praised her for remembering Zahara in the most beautiful way.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Zahara dies at the age of 36 on 11 December

South Africans were shocked to hear about Zahara’s death two years ago. It was confirmed that the 36-year-old experienced liver failure. Her music, often classified as Afro-soul, is still healing many people around the world.

SA moved by woman performing Zahara’s song

Social media users were touched by the lovely performance that’s become viral on TikTok with over 610K views:

Mzansi was excited to see Zahara honoured in America. Image: @RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

@Queeneth was happy with the foreign musician’s version:

“We approve as South Africans.”

@❤️Zee❤️was proud to be Xosa after seeing the video:

“Xhosa people, when we say, ‘Being Xhosa is a flex’, we mean this."

@Med said:

“May Zahara continue to rest in peace.”

@Zah Mkhombe commented:

“Zahara is beaming with a smile in heaven.”

@8dmusiq.kenya detained:

“I love the delay in the vocal attacking and the sync. The baseline, the piano, the strings and the beat articulation. Very sweet.”

@JOYOUS MINSTREL🔥🔥highlighted:

“What does it mean? The sound is getting to my soul.”

