This black history month, a vibrant South African woman was celebrated abroad for her bold and beautiful voice

The lady was part of an epic flashmob with a TikTok-famous string quartet at an airport filled with music lovers

Mzansi was incredibly proud to claim their talented sister who raised the flag a million miles away from home

South Africa has proven themselves multiple times to the world with how creative and talented they are.

A South African lady shut down an airport abroad with her powerful vocals. Image: @violin_phonix

Source: TikTok

The famous “Uppity African” Tyla showed the globe how the glass ceiling is a limit only if you accept its existence as she keeps collecting her well-deserved accolades.

SA lady mesmerises many with her voice at airport abroad

A TikTok-famous string quartet, Violin Phonix featured a talented South African woman who blew many minds at an airport abroad during a flashmob. The woman sang the popular Circle of Life song in the classic The Lion King movie.

The Mzansi lady, Phindile Bongeka Ndlovu, who was part of The Lion King musical in Spain for nine years as Rafiki, delivered a phenomenal performance in front of a mesmerised audience.

The South African singer Phindile Bongeka Ndlovu, currently working in France, shut down the airport with her powerful vocals that were complimented by the rest of her band and the string quartet.

The Lion King’s lasting impact

The video was shared on the TikTok page @violin_phonix and it became a viral hit with more than 18 million views.

The Lion King is a largely celebrated 1994 American animated musical that has had numerous spinoffs and a well-received remake starring award-winning singer Beyoncè. The production broke Box Office records and helped promote the singer’s seventh studio album, Lion King: The Gift.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is a flash mob?

A flash mob is a spontaneous gathering of people who gather in a public place to perform a coordinated act. It's usually a dance, song, or other entertaining routine, before quickly dispersing.

These events often appear unplanned to spectators, creating an element of surprise and excitement. However, they are carefully organised, usually through social media or messaging apps.

A South African lady went viral for her Lion King performance at an airport. Image: @violin_phonix

Source: TikTok

Mzansi praises SA lady shutting down airport abroad

Social media users were blown away by Phindile's breathtaking performance during the viral flash mob. Many loved how beautifully she represented Mzansi, calling her talent unmatched.

The impromptu show got admiration from both locals and international viewers. One TikTok user @jenice_venice1 shared how touched she was by Phindile, "When she started, I cried instantly."

It’s safe to say she made Mzansi proud with a performance that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Have a look at some comments below:

@Madi Maruping🏳️‍🌈 commented:

“I knew she was South African before she sang.”

@Brenda Olimbo wondered:

“Who else felt goosebumps?”

@Nela<3 guessed:

“I think she’s actually a musical actress in The Lion King.”

@P'ARC🦊N'ARM🍅Era⚙️ pointed out the beauty of the performance:

“This moment transcended race. In the circle of life, there are no skin colours.”

@AJ Milkovich said:

“I don’t care if it's staged or not; she gave me chills.”

@Mama2JDR3🆘🇺🇸💙 shared:

“When she hit the first note, I knew this was going to be amazing.”

@londie m ntombela wrote:

“I'm so proud of being a South African.”

@Girly commented:

“Being South African is a flex.”

@sbonga_konke announced:

“When we say South Africa is a rainbow nation, we mean this.”

@Trudygee wrote:

“She's definitely a South African.”

@Mbally Zondi announced:

“The spirit of Ubuntu runs through our veins; we bring people together.”

@gato_negro74 posted:

"This can never beat the OG Circle of Life”🥺👌🏾🤌🏾"

