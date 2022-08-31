An epic flash mob broke out into a dance in a viral video taken at the Gautrain, which offered free tickets on the day

The spontaneous routine happened in different stages that all had catchy songs from Master KG, Micheal Jackson and Mark Ronson

Mzansi peeps enjoyed the feel-good vibes the whole event ensued, with many commenting on how much fun they had on the day

An amazing flash mob broke out into an epic dance routine as the Gautrain offered free rides to customers.

A flash mob broke out into a spectacular dance routine when the Gautrain offered free rides. Images: Gautrain/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Gautrain posted the spectacular video on Facebook, where it received much acclaim for how fun and exciting the whole experience was for the dancers and onlookers.

According to the Sandton Chronicle, the event happened on the 29th of August with a gent looking like a businessman kicking off the whole shebang.

The inconspicuous man suddenly started dancing to a solo routine backed by Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk playing in the background. More people start to enter the scene, and then the song changed to Micheal Jackson's Beat It, making it even livelier.

The wonderful experience ended with Master KG's global smash hitting Jerusalema, in which even more people danced along.

Mzansi peeps absolutely loved the wholesome and eventful day, with many thanking the Gautrain admins for the free trip. See the comments below:

Lee-sego Lee said:

"Thank you so much. I was able to make a train and bus trip promise possible for my 3-year-old nephew."

Magdeline Matsie Ramashala shared:

"Thank you Gautrain we had a fantastic day."

Prudence Moagi commented:

"Thank you, Gautrain we had a great day, and your staff members are so helpful and nice❤"

Zandilicous Zah Nkosi-Mlangeni mentioned:

"Thank you so my first time on Gautrain, I did love it, and I enjoy looking forward to using it "

Millicent Lešileng Madihlaba said

"Thank you for an awesome experience. The kids had so much fun at Pretoria zoo."

