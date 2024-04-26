A woman shared a video that shows the stark contrast between the TV stand she ordered and the miniature version she received

She complained in the TikTok post that Temu did her dirty when she displayed the black cabinet

South Africans reacted in the comments section and critiqued her lack of product research before the purchase

A woman's online shopping excitement soured when she unboxed her much-anticipated TV stand from Temu.

Woman complains about Temu purchase

She discovered a miniature version instead of a big cabinet. The lady shared her disappointment on her TikTok account @lehlogonolo217.

The video shows that she paid next to nothing (R13) for the TV stand which should have been the first sign that it was not real furniture.

Blame game ensues on TikTok

Viewers shared their thoughts on the debacle as the TikTok video gained momentum.

Watch the video below:

While some sympathised with the woman's misfortune, many placed the blame squarely on her shoulders. They highlighted the importance of checking product descriptions before making online purchases.

@bontle161 stated:

"Even bread is not R 13. What did you expect?"

@paleemosoeuu wrote:

"But chomi the signs were there. "

@celoh55 shared:

"You're better I just bought a MacBook case for R250 thinking it's a Macbook. "

@clinton.clinton77 said:

"At that time you made space for it. "

@Mlambisa.za asked:

"So they just put a price and no description of the product? Oh you just didn't bother with the fine print. "

@manag4igr wrote:

"This is a gang that plays betway ka R2 and expect millions."

@mcIntyretom mentioned:

"People don’t check dimensions they just assume and blame Temu wen it arrives."

@tafiedee added:

"Lol, what were you expecting to get for R13, a whole TV stand?"

