A hair influencer went to TikTok to share a side-splitting reaction to a botched Temu wig order

The footage racked up nearly 600,000 views, and sparked a wave of laughter across the platform

Social media users were reminded of the unpredictable nature of buying things from online stores

A woman was stunned by a wig from Temu. Image: @graciousming

Source: TikTok

A content creator took TikTok by storm with her reaction to a Temu wig. She was in utter disbelief when she watched another woman trying on the wig she ordered, only to find it looking nothing like the advertised product.

Wig video gains traction

The video uploaded to the account @graciousming received 592,000 views and counting. The TikTokker's contagious laughter grabbed netizens attention on the platform.

Risks of online shopping

Online shopping can be gamble as items sometimes arrive looking drastically different from the pictures on the website. The Temu clip highlighted the risks consumers face when making purchases in the digital age.

Watch the video below:

The hair influencer's laughter triggered an avalanche of trolling aimed at Temu and the questionable wig choice.

See some comments below:

@goitseonelekalakala said:

"Hai hai not when I've ordered a wig in Temu. "

@alphinah posted:

"It's giving magistrate, judge nton nton. "

@Ma4 mentioned:

"I've been saying, Wish changed its name to Temu. "

@user8618784948300 wrote:

"Awema lapho I’m also waiting for a wig from them thixo."

@mirage791 commented:

"Hahahaha! I watched that video over ten times and laughed harder every time I played it. "

@Everything_Lesego shared:

"I watched my sister order from Temu yesterday and I didn’t wanna say much. God be with her. "

@shadz stated:

"It's the laugh for me. "

@mcebo1982 added:

"Guyzini go to Dragon City, it's better than this."

Woman unveils free Temu package haul

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a young lady was beaming with joy after she received a free package from Temu, and many people were left curious.

The footage shared on TikTok shows the young lady holding her package in her hands as she dances joyfully. The young woman revealed that she received a free package from the online store. As the video continued, she unveiled all the items she bought from the trending brand.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News