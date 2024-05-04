Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sent his condolences to a man who lost his life while putting up an election poster

Lekometse Monama was putting up an EFF poster on a light pole in the sub-region of eMalahleni in Mpumalanga when he was killed

Monama lost his life while trying to balance on a pole that had an open cable with a live current underneath it

EFF Leader Julius Malema has paid respects to a supporter who was killed while putting up an election poster. Images: @Julius_S_Malema

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), sent his condolences after the tragic death of Lekometse Monama from the eMalahleni.

EFF supporter dies

Malema detailed the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. The incident occurred while Monama was putting up an election poster and tragically lost his life due to an open cable with a live current.

In a statement, Malema conveyed his deep sorrow, stating,

"I am deeply sorry to hear about the tragic passing of Fighter Lekometse Monama from the eMalahleni sub-region."

Malema acknowledged Monama's dedication to the EFF, describing him as a valuable member of the movement. He also extended heartfelt condolences to Monama's family.

Monama will be laid to rest on Saturday at Ga Rakgwedi, Nebo village in Limpopo.

Here is the tweet below:

Netizens send love

The news of the man's tragic death has shaken social media. Many have sent their love to the family while others are demanding an investigation into installations in the area be checked.

Here are some of the reactions:

@FranklinNYAMSI expressed:

"Deep condolences, Dear Comrade!"

@Funzi Ngobeni shared:·

"Tragic.Sincere condolences to the family and friends."

@Zvihwihwa praised:

"A soldier. Who served his organisation and people with pride! May he rest easy! Till we meet again! Your death is not in vain!"

@Ron_YNWA expressed:

"What a tragic way to lose your life. May his soul rest in peace."

@bydega_ commented:

"I'm truly sorry for your loss. Losing someone so brave and dedicated is heartbreaking."

