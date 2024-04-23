The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, made some stunning predictions about the upcoming elections

He had initially said there would be no voter rigging during the elections, but he changed his tune

He also predicted loadshedding on the day votes are to be counted, and many people in the country believe what he said

Julius Malema's prediction about the elections had people talking. Images: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/Bloomberg via Getty Image and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema claims that Eskom will play the country dirty when the general election votes are counted.

Malema makes election prediction

According to TimesLIVE, Malema said there would be loadshedding on the day the votes from the 29 May general elections would be counted. The votes would then be stolen. He added that Eskom would implement Stage 6 loadshedding.

Malema's words came a week after he defended the Independent Electoral Commission's integrity. He also said in February that the elections would not be rigged and defended the IEC's election structures. His recent words, which he spoke in Reiger Park in Ekurhuleni, suggest a different tone.

"They must find you ready. That's why I'm telling you this. I'm preparing you. I know these crooks," he said.

Mzansi believes Malema's warnings

South Africans discussing the possibility of vote rigging on Facebook agree with Malena.

Segwata Mamaregane said:

"And he's telling the truth."

Mxolisi Manfred said:

"Anything is possible with the current ANC. Thugs of note."

Gerhard Petzer said:

"Remember, the ANC is his spiritual home. He knows how they work, or rather - don't."

Others blasted Malema

Meyiwa trial said:

"People are already shivering because of the upcoming victory of the ANC."

Xolani Kenneth Saliso said:

"He was also part of the corruption, so he knows how they operate. EFF and MK are criminals."

Abbey Tjale said:

"Malema is just delusional as always."

Malema promises the coloured community opportunities

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Malema promised members of the coloured community that there would be opportunities for them.

Malema spoke during a dialogue with the Eldorado Park community in Johannesburg, where he discussed the EFF's manifesto. Responding to residents' concerns, he said if the EFF were to win, there would be equal opportunities for coloured people.

