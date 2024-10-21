Former Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was arrested for allegedly scamming people out of money

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi admits that Gwamanda was never vetted before he was appointed as mayor

South Africans have made fun of the premier's statement, saying it was his job to vet the Al Jama-ah candidate

South Africans have ripped into Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for admitting that Kabelo Gwamanda was never vetted before he was appointed as Johannesburg mayor. Papi Morake.

Kabelo Gwamanda was never vetted before he was appointed Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality.

That’s according to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was reacting to the news of Gwamanda’s arrest.

The former executive mayor was arrested in 2011 for allegedly defrauding people through a funeral insurance scam.

Lesufi says Al Jama-ah need to answer

While discussing Gwamanda’s arrest, Lesufi said that if there are serious allegations, a person should be arrested, regardless of their position in society.

He added that Al Jama-ah needed to explain why it selected Gwamanda for the top job.

Lesufi confirms ANC didn’t vet Gwamanda

The premier elaborated that the ANC didn’t vet Gwamanda because they vetted the person before him.

Cllr Thapelo Amad was the first Al Jama-ah candidate to be named mayor, and the ANC found nothing wrong with him upon doing background checks.

Al Jama-ah then replaced him with Gwamanda, who wasn’t given the same scrutiny.

“I don’t think that we went through vetting because our vetting would have picked up this particular matter,” Lesufi added.

South Africans in disbelief over Lesufi’s statement

Social media users are surprised by Lesufi’s statement, questioning why the premier was distancing himself from the matter when the ANC supported the appointment.

Others joked that Gwamanda already looked like a criminal, even if he wasn’t vetted.

Bongi Dlamini said:

”The first time I saw this guy, I just knew he was guilty of something.”

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya asked:

But it is the same ANC that gave him the Mayorship. What is Panyaza trying to prove? Even now, he is the MMC for Community Development under the new ANC administration in the city. Has he been vetted for his new position?

Goodman Radisson added:

“He doesn't need vetting; you can see him.”

Mxolisi Mxo stated:

“But the ANC supported his election.”

Bill Daniels asked:

“Isn't the premier supposed to vet him?”

Velocity Meme stated:

“They didn't have to (vet him). The first day I saw him, I saw a criminal.”

Sipho Khanyile said:

“This is rich coming from Lesufi. Does his party, the ANC, do the vetting for their corrupt leaders?”

@Naledi_EM added:

“Even if vetted, he still would have been a mayor. There’s many like him who are mayors anyway.”

@MartinVivier7 asked:

“Is Lesufi vetted?”

Gwamanda resigns as Johannesburg mayor

Briefly News previously reported how Gwamanda resigned from his role as the mayor of Johannesburg.

The Al Jama-ah member faced immense pressure to step down, having survived motions of no confidence against him.

Gwamanda took over the position from a fellow Al Jama-ah member, thanks mainly to the ANC's support.

