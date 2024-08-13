Al Jama-ah member Kabelo Gwamanda has stepped down from his role as the mayor of Johannesburg

Gwamanda faced immense pressure to step down and survived motions of no confidence against him

South Africans were happy that he resigned, although some were less pleased that the next mayor could be a member of the African National Congress

JOHANNESBURG — Kabelo Gwamanda is no longer the mayor of Johannesburg.

Gwamanda resigns as mayor

According to The Citizen, the announcement was made before 10 a.m. on 13 August. Gwamanda said he was humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the city of Johannesburg and credited himself with stabilising it financially and administratively. Gwamanda previously survived a motion of no confidence against him.

Gwamanda said he had no intention of stepping down as a member of the Johannesburg City Council. ActionSA welcomed his resignation. In a statement, the party said Gwamanda was not fit for the role and mentioned the R200 surcharge on prepaid meters as one of his failures.

South Africans celebrate his resignation

Facebook netizens were relieved that Gwamanda resigned as mayor, although some were not hopeful of his replacement.

Skhumbuzo Ngcamba said:

"It was long overdue. May the incoming mayor review the outgoing mayor's public policies and scrap some off the books, especially that R200 prepaid electricity policy."

Kitso Malema said:

"He behaved like he resigned even when he was a Mayor, so no difference."

Peace Kagiso Peace said:

"He should have done that a long time ago."

Siwe Gwala said:

"I wish they don't give Dada the position of mayor. Otherwise, it will be a decision from bad to worse."

Katlego Motlhabi said:

"It makes no difference. He resigned, but it's even worse now because they are bringing in an ANC cadre now."

Thapelo Amad resigned as Joburg mayor

In another article, Briefly News reported that Thapelo Amad, another member of Al Jama-ah, resigned from his post as the Johannesburg mayor.

Amad served briefly as a mayor before a motion of no confidence was filed against him. The Democratic Alliance blamed Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance.

