President Cyril Ramaphosa recently stated that the police will be afforded additional resources to fight murders and intimidation

The president was paying tribute to police officers who lost their lives during the line of duty on Sunday, 4 September

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is unsatisfied with the death grant offered to families of fallen cops

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that more resources will be provided to combat the murder and intimidation of law enforcement officers performing their duties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says more resources will be provided to the police to find cop killers. Images: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

The president made these remarks while speaking at the Union Buildings at the SAPS National Commemoration Day on Sunday, 4 September.

Ramaphosa, alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPSNational Commissioner Fannie Masemola, paid tribute to 33 officers and reservists who died in the line of duty in the past year.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa stated that the police have made some progress in apprehending suspects who were responsible for killing law enforcement officials.

"One hundred and eighty-seven suspects had been arrested for the murder of police officials since 2018. Fifty-five accused were convicted and sentenced during the same period," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa stated that his administration will ensure that the police have enough resources to investigate cop killings and prevent them.

During the event, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) called for an end to cop killings and also petitioned for an increase in the death grant. The union stated that the current R250 000 that is awarded to families who lost their loved ones in the line of duty was a disgrace, according to IOL.

Popcru stated that the current death grant is not enough because most of the officers who are killed are usually young and starting their families and do not earn enough to cover up for the risk they are tracking by becoming officers.

2 Off-duty cops shot in Khayelitsha

Briefly News previously reported that two off-duty police constables were shot and wounded on their way home from work on Friday, 2 September.

Cape Town police officer Frederick van Wyk said the duo suddenly came under fire while driving a marked SAPS car. The attackers fired into the vehicle at an intersection in Ikhwezi Park.

Cape Town police have ordered the 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting, EWN reports.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News