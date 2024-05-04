Bobby Brown’s net worth today: breaking down the star's fortune

Bobby Brown is a prominent R&B singer-songwriter and dancer from the United States. He is widely recognised for being the founder of the American pop/R&B group New Edition. Some of the rapper's top hits include On Our Own, My Prerogative, Rock Wit’cha and Good Enough. Fans have been interested in Bobby Brown’s net worth ever since he skyrocketed to fame in the music industry.

Bobby Brown’s net worth indicates his hard work as a musician. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Besides his fame as a rapper, he is a husband and a father of seven children.

Bobby Brown’s profile summary

How much is Bobby Brown’s net worth in 2024?

One of the most sought-after questions is- How much is Bobby Brown currently worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Bobby allegedly has a value of $2 million.

Did Bobby Brown inherit Whitney Houston's money?

The singer-songwriter did not inherit Whitney Houston's estate, valued at $20 million, because he divorced Houston in 2007 and no longer met the requirement of being her husband in her will. Houston wrote the will in 1993 when she was married to Bobby Brown.

In 2000, the will was amended, and the entire Whitney Houston estate was left to her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. When Bobbi Kristina turned 21, she inherited 10 percent of Houston's estate, which was estimated to be around $2 million. If she had lived by the age of 30, she would have gained complete control of the funds.

What happened to Bobbi Kristina Brown?

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, passed away on 26 July 2015. She was a prominent singer and reality television personality born on 4 March 1993 at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. According to People, a toxicology report revealed that Kristina died from a combination of drowning and drug intoxication.

The underlying cause of death is the condition which starts the downhill course of events leading to death and in this case is the immersion associated with drug intoxication… the pneumonia and encephalopathy are more immediate causes which resulted from the immersion and drug intoxication.

When Kristina Brown passed away in 2015, she had received only about 10% of the trust fund. Bobbi Kristina could not benefit from the approximately $18 million from the Houston estate due to her untimely death.

According to Whitney Houston's will, if her daughter died without marrying, having children, or leaving a will, the remainder of the estate would be shared among Houston's two brothers and her mother, Cissy Houston.

What does Bobby Brown do for a living now?

Bobby Brown’s career continues as he actively tours. He is a member of the R&B group New Edition and has had a successful solo career since 1978. New Edition's 1983 debut album, Candy Girl, reached #20 on the Billboard R&B singles chart.

In 1986, the singer released his first solo album, King of Stage, which achieved moderate sales. However, after collaborating with R&B songwriters/producers Teddy Riley, L.A. Reid, and Babyface, he propelled his second album, Don't Be Cruel (1988), to immense success, eventually selling over 12 million copies.

In 1990, two years after releasing the Don't Be Cruel album, Bobby was crowned the winner of the American Music Award as the Favourite Soul/R&B Album. The same year, he won a Grammy award for his song Every Little Step. Below are some of Bobby Brown's popular songs.

Every Little Step

My Prerogative

Roni

Don't Be Cruel

Bobby Brown’s acting career

The R&B singer is also an actor and film producer. According to his IMDb profile, some of his famous works in the film industry are highlighted below.

Film/TV series Role Year 227 Self 1989 Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme Three Blind Mice 1990 Out All Night Self 1993 A Thin Line Between Love and Hate Tee 1996 Two Can Play That Game Michael 2001 Go for Broke Jive 2002 Nora's Hair Salon Bennie 2004 American Soul Rufus Thomas 2019

What made Bobby Brown famous?

Bobby Brown became famous in the 1980s and early 1990s for his work with the R&B pop group New Edition and his solo career. Some of the well-known hits that made him an icon in the music industry include Don't Be Cruel and Humpin' Around. For instance, the Don't Be Cruel album made him a superstar after topping the charts and selling seven million copies.

Bobby Brown’s house

Booby Brown and his late ex-wife Whitney bought a five-bedroom house based in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2003 for $1.38 million. The two lived in that house in Georgia until their time of divorce in 2007.

While residing in the home, the celebrity couple filmed the reality TV show Being Bobby Brown, which aired on Bravo in 2005. Booby Brown and the late Whitney sold the house at a loss in 2008 after their divorce. However, it is on the market again for $1.9 million.

What ever happened to Bobby Brown?

In a People YouTube interview, the American R&B singer opened up about grieving the loss of his two children. Besides losing Bobbi Kristina Brown, the musician lost his son Bobby Jr. on 18 November 2020.

Well, doing the documentary right now is very therapeutic for me. I'm in therapy right now; you know, I think therapy is good for the soul and for…me in general. So it was really therapeutic to go back and get out all the cobwebs, clear my conscience, and move on with life.

Bobby Brown’s net worth is alleged to be $2 million. The American singer has amassed his wealth solely from his musical career. He began his musical journey in 1978 and is renowned for his R&B and hip-hop tunes.

