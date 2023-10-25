Adam Scott's wife, Naomi Scott's biography and life story

Adam Scott's wife, Naomi Sablan, also known as Naomi Scott, is an American film producer, actress, and scriptwriter. Her husband, whom she met over twenty years ago, is an American actor, comedian, and producer known for his role as Ben Wyatt in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. The couples' names have often made worldwide headlines.

Naomi Scott at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 22 March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Naomi Scott has been in the film industry since the early 2000s. She began her career in Hollywood as an extra in the 2001 film Kissing Jessica Stein. She has since served as an executive producer on numerous sitcoms, comedies, and character-driven indie films, with most of them involving her husband. She has been married to Adam Scott since 2005.

Naomi Scott’s profile and bio summary

Full name Naomi Sablan Gender Female Date of birth 8 October 1972 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Adam Scott Children Frankie and Graham Scott Profession Actress, Screenwriter, film and television producer Net worth $8 million

How old is Adam Scott's wife, Naomi Scott?

The American television and film producer is 50 years old as of 2023. When was Naomi Scott born? She was born on 29 November 1972.

Naomi was born and raised in California, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. However, not much is known about her childhood, parents, or siblings, as she has not disclosed any details about them.

Naomi Scott at the European Gala of 'Aladdin' at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: James Warren

Naomi Scott’s job

Adam Scott’s wife, Naomi, is a film producer, actress and scriptwriter. She commenced her career in the film industry in the early 2000s. Her professional career began after she appeared in the 2001 independent romantic comedy film Kissing Jessica Stein.

In 2003, Naomi served as an associate producer and segment producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show and went on to work as a producer on The Andy Milonakis Show from 2005 to 2006. In 2009, she executive produced a TV show, Alligator Boots, which starred Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The film producer achieved public recognition for her work in The Overnight (2015), Other People (2016), and Ghosted (2017). In addition, she and her husband co-own the production company Gettin' Rad Productions. They have worked together on numerous shows and movies under the company, including FOX's Ghosted, in which Adam stars.

Naomi Scott’s net worth

According to Popular Networth, the film producer has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her career as a film and television producer.

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott’s relationship

Naomi Scott and Adam Scott at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 19 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Adam and Naomi are both from Northern California, and they first met at a bar on Sunset Boulevard in 1998 after they were introduced by a close friend. After dating for almost seven years, the couple exchanged their wedding vows in 2005.

Does Naomi Scott have a child?

Naomi and Adam are parents to two kids: a son named Graham and a daughter named Frankie. The family of five currently resides in New York City, New York, United States of America.

Is Adam Scott still married?

The American actor is still married to film producer Naomi. The couple has been married for almost two decades.

Adam Scott’s wife, Naomi Scott, has made a name for herself as a film and TV producer as she has been involved in a wide variety of projects. Over the years, she has produced some of the best films and TV shows, including The Overnight (2015), Other People (2016) and Ghosted (2017).

