Andrew Form’s net worth, age, children, spouse, height, movies, profiles

Andrew is a famous American film director, filmmaker, and producer. He is well-known for producing blockbuster movies like The Purge, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Friday the 13th. Besides, he is also the co-founder of the company Platinum Dunes along with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller.

The award-winning producer has been the brains behind some of the top Hollywood movies and TV series. His popular projects include A Night on Elm Street, The Purge: Anarchy, Amityville Horror, etc. In June 2022, Andrew came to the limelight after getting married to Alexandra Daddario. Following his successful career, fans have been curious about Andrew Form’s increasing net worth.

Andrew Form's profile & bio

Name Andrew Form Age 53 years (As of 2022) Date of birth February 3, 1969 Birthplace New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Zodiac sign Aquarius Father Fred Form Mother Joann Form Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Alexandra Daddario Ex-Wife Jordana Brewster Occupation Film producer Height 6 feet Weight 77 kgs Children Julian, Rowan Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram, Twitter

How old is Andrew Form?

The talented producer was born on February 3, 1969, in New York, United States. Andrew Form’s age is 53 years old as of 2022. He holds American nationality and, follows the Christian religion. His father is Fred Form, who worked as an accountant and his mother is Joann Form, a home keeper.

Andrew Form’s wife

Andrew was initially married to actress Jordana Brewster and they met each other on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. They dated for a year and tied the knot in the Bahamas on May 6, 2007. The ex-couple was blessed with two children Julian and Rowan. However, Andrew Form's relationship with Brewster hit the rocks and they called it quits, their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

He is currently engaged to actress Alexandra Daddario. The couple’s engagement was announced on December 2, 2021.

How did Alexandra Daddario meet Andrew Form?

The couple first met by chance while walking on the streets of New York City when Andrew was on a layover. They went for dinner and their love journey started.

Who did Alexandra Daddario get engaged to?

Alexandra and Andrew got engaged in August 2021.

Did Alexandra Daddario get married?

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form tied the knot in New Orleans in June 2022.

Andrew Form’s career

In 1995, Andrew worked in low-level jobs and happened to work as a personal assistant for film producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, where he developed an interest in movies. He kick-started his career in Hollywood in 1995 with a short documentary The Making of Crimson Tide, which he directed.

Andrew produced other movies such as Trading Favors in 1997, Kissing a Fool in 1998, and The Shrink Is In in 2001.

However, he rose to fame in 2003 with the movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, where he was the executive producer. The film featured top movie stars such as Jonathan Tucker, Jessica Biel, and Andrew Bryniarski.

His biggest hit has been the 2018 mystery thriller A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Apart from producing films, Form has been the executive producer behind top television series such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Purge, and The Last Ship.

Andrew Form's movies

2021: The Forever Purge

2020: A Quiet Place Part II

2018: Slender Man

2018: The First Purge

2018: A Quiet Place

2016: Ouija: Origin of Evil

2016: The Purge: Election Year

2016: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

2015: The Last Ship

2015: Project Almanac

2014: Black Sails

2013: Occult

2013: The Purge

2010: A Nightmare on Elm Street

2009: Friday the 13th

2009: Horsemen

2009: The Unborn

2007: The Hitcher

2005: The Amityville Horror

2003: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

2001: The Shrink

1998: Kissing a Fool

1997: Trading Favors

1995: The Making of Crimson Tide

Andrew Form’s nominations

2019: Awards Circuit Community Awards

2019: Golden Derby Awards

2021: Hollywood Critics Association

2021: People's Choice Awards

2022: Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards

What is Andrew Form's height?

Andrew measures 6 feet tall and weighs around 77 kg. The producer has dark brown hair and green eyes.

What is Andrew Form’s net worth?

Andrew’s net worth is approximately $30 million. His primary source of income is producing films and business ventures.

Why did Brewster and Form divorce?

Jordana says she was compelled to divorce Andrew due to their vastly different schedules. Jordana was 27 when she married Andrew.

What is Alexandra Daddario's ethnicity?

Alexandra Anna Daddario was born in New York City on March 16, 1986, the eldest child of Christina, a lawyer, and Richard Daddario, a prosecutor and former head of the New York City Police Department counterterrorism unit. She is of Italian, Irish, English, and Slovak descent.

Above is everything you need to know about Andrew Form’s net worth, career, family, etc. He is a talented film producer and the co-founder of the Platinum Dunes production company. He is also famous as the husband of the reputed actress Alexandra Daddario and the ex-husband of Jordana Brewster.

