Andrew Form’s net worth, age, children, spouse, height, movies, profiles

Andrew is a famous American film director, filmmaker, and producer. He is well-known for producing blockbuster movies like The Purge, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Friday the 13th. Besides, he is also the co-founder of the company Platinum Dunes along with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller.
The award-winning producer has been the brains behind some of the top Hollywood movies and TV series. His popular projects include A Night on Elm Street, The Purge: Anarchy, Amityville Horror, etc. In June 2022, Andrew came to the limelight after getting married to Alexandra Daddario. Following his successful career, fans have been curious about Andrew Form’s increasing net worth.
Andrew Form's profile & bio
|Name
|Andrew Form
|Age
|53 years (As of 2022)
|Date of birth
|February 3, 1969
|Birthplace
|New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christian
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Father
|Fred Form
|Mother
|Joann Form
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Alexandra Daddario
|Ex-Wife
|Jordana Brewster
|Occupation
|Film producer
|Height
|6 feet
|Weight
|77 kgs
|Children
|Julian, Rowan
|Net worth
|$30 million
|Social media
|Instagram, Twitter
How old is Andrew Form?
The talented producer was born on February 3, 1969, in New York, United States. Andrew Form’s age is 53 years old as of 2022. He holds American nationality and, follows the Christian religion. His father is Fred Form, who worked as an accountant and his mother is Joann Form, a home keeper.
Andrew Form’s wife
Andrew was initially married to actress Jordana Brewster and they met each other on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. They dated for a year and tied the knot in the Bahamas on May 6, 2007. The ex-couple was blessed with two children Julian and Rowan. However, Andrew Form's relationship with Brewster hit the rocks and they called it quits, their divorce was finalized in June 2021.
He is currently engaged to actress Alexandra Daddario. The couple’s engagement was announced on December 2, 2021.
How did Alexandra Daddario meet Andrew Form?
The couple first met by chance while walking on the streets of New York City when Andrew was on a layover. They went for dinner and their love journey started.
Who did Alexandra Daddario get engaged to?
Alexandra and Andrew got engaged in August 2021.
Did Alexandra Daddario get married?
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form tied the knot in New Orleans in June 2022.
Andrew Form’s career
In 1995, Andrew worked in low-level jobs and happened to work as a personal assistant for film producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, where he developed an interest in movies. He kick-started his career in Hollywood in 1995 with a short documentary The Making of Crimson Tide, which he directed.
Andrew produced other movies such as Trading Favors in 1997, Kissing a Fool in 1998, and The Shrink Is In in 2001.
However, he rose to fame in 2003 with the movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, where he was the executive producer. The film featured top movie stars such as Jonathan Tucker, Jessica Biel, and Andrew Bryniarski.
His biggest hit has been the 2018 mystery thriller A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Apart from producing films, Form has been the executive producer behind top television series such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Purge, and The Last Ship.
Andrew Form's movies
- 2021: The Forever Purge
- 2020: A Quiet Place Part II
- 2018: Slender Man
- 2018: The First Purge
- 2018: A Quiet Place
- 2016: Ouija: Origin of Evil
- 2016: The Purge: Election Year
- 2016: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- 2015: The Last Ship
- 2015: Project Almanac
- 2014: Black Sails
- 2013: Occult
- 2013: The Purge
- 2010: A Nightmare on Elm Street
- 2009: Friday the 13th
- 2009: Horsemen
- 2009: The Unborn
- 2007: The Hitcher
- 2005: The Amityville Horror
- 2003: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- 2001: The Shrink
- 1998: Kissing a Fool
- 1997: Trading Favors
- 1995: The Making of Crimson Tide
Andrew Form’s nominations
- 2019: Awards Circuit Community Awards
- 2019: Golden Derby Awards
- 2021: Hollywood Critics Association
- 2021: People's Choice Awards
- 2022: Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards
What is Andrew Form's height?
Andrew measures 6 feet tall and weighs around 77 kg. The producer has dark brown hair and green eyes.
What is Andrew Form’s net worth?
Andrew’s net worth is approximately $30 million. His primary source of income is producing films and business ventures.
Why did Brewster and Form divorce?
Jordana says she was compelled to divorce Andrew due to their vastly different schedules. Jordana was 27 when she married Andrew.
What is Alexandra Daddario's ethnicity?
Alexandra Anna Daddario was born in New York City on March 16, 1986, the eldest child of Christina, a lawyer, and Richard Daddario, a prosecutor and former head of the New York City Police Department counterterrorism unit. She is of Italian, Irish, English, and Slovak descent.
Above is everything you need to know about Andrew Form’s net worth, career, family, etc. He is a talented film producer and the co-founder of the Platinum Dunes production company. He is also famous as the husband of the reputed actress Alexandra Daddario and the ex-husband of Jordana Brewster.
