Who is Nkanyiso Mchunu? Age, wife, sisters, TV shows, salary, house, profiles

Most people know him as Nkululeko on Imbewu, although there are layers to the mysterious, naive yet daring figure. Nkanyiso Mchunu is an actor to behold, especially when cameras roll. His ability to take up controversial roles and paint a particular personality in viewers' minds is unmatched.

Even though one might be inclined to consider Nkanyiso Mchunu as a man who thrives in controversy, these details separate him from the TV roles. Photo: @nkanyisomchunu_ (modified by author)

Nkanyiso Mchunu is one of the most talented actors in South Africa's entertainment scene. His acting prowess, as seen in Muvhango and Skwizas, is commendable. He portrays the bad guy and always has fans on their nerves after watching the soapies. Chances are, some have formed a mentality about him and his personality. Is he the person fans assume he is?

Nkanyiso Mchunu's profile summary and bio

Full name Nkanyiso KaNjomane Mchunu Gender Male Date of birth 14th July 1989 Age 33 years as of August 2022 Place of birth Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa Current residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Nationality South African Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Occupation Actor Marital status Single Siblings Nelisa Mchunu and Londeka Mchunu Children 1 Instagram Facebook

How old is Nkanyiso Mchunu?

Nkanyiso Mchunu is 33 years of age (2022). He was born on 14th July 1989 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa and was raised by a single parent, alongside two of his sisters, Nelisa Mchunu and Londeka Mchunu.

Where is Nkanyiso Mchunu from?

He was born in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal, although his mother raised him and his siblings in Wartburg. Currently, he lives in Durban.

Nkanyiso Mchunu's sisters

Nkanyiso hails from a talented family. Two of his sisters are in the entertainment industry. You will be shocked they are figures you have been loving and enjoying.

Nelisa Mchunu

Nelisa is Nkanyiso's younger sister. Their mother raised them in Wartburg, KwaZulu-Natal. Nkanyiso Mchunu's father lived in Clermont and had ten siblings on his side. Their father died when Nelisa was only four, but they have fond memories and how he used to visit them during holidays. Their mother had financial issues raising her children, so she sent Nelisa and two of her brothers to their grandmother's.

Nkanyiso Mchunu's mother disapproved of her children pursuing arts at their A levels. As a result, it took much convincing to venture into acting. Luckily, Nelisa had a breakthrough when she landed a job as an extra cast on SABC3's Isidingo. She has played commendable roles in Uzalo, Isibaya and Isithembiso.

Londeka Mchunu

Londeka is Nelisa and Nkanyiso's younger sister. She is famous for playing Snegugu on Isithembiso. She has also played significant roles in House of Zwide and Isibaya. The three siblings maintain a very close relationship.

Nkanyiso Mchunu's wife

Is Nkanyiso Mchunu married? The actor has not thrown any hints about his marital status. Since there are no credible details about his wife, it is safe to say he is not married. Nonetheless, according to his Facebook and Instagram profiles, he is in a relationship. Details about Nkanyiso Mchunu's girlfriend are not publicly available.

Besides that, Nkanyiso is also a father. He has a son whom he proudly shows off on his Facebook account. Nevertheless, he has not publicly revealed his son's mother.

Nkanyiso Mchunu's TV shows

He made his debut on Imbewu during the first season's finale and had been a recurring cast member for four seasons. Photo: @nkanyisomchunu_ (modified by author)

Nkanyiso made his debut in acting by playing Sizwe, the recurring role, in Muvhango. The role set the precedence for him to make a cameo on Ingozi and later an opportunity to make a guest starring in Skwizas, the sitcom. Months later, he got another role in Soul City. He also featured as S'motoza in the third season of eHostela.

What happened to old Nkululeko on Imbewu?

In 2019 Nkanyiso joined the cast of Imbewu: The Seed, the e.tv soapie. In the show, he played Nkululeko. Nkululeko is a troubled and mysterious young man on the run from a dangerous past life. He is determined to keep his life a mystery. However, he cannot resists demons from his past haunting him.

Nkululeko thrives in mystery. He secures his seat in the controversial Bhengu family, and as the events in the show unveil, it turns out that Nkululeko is a potential heir. This revelation marks the beginning of his woes and the quest to demystify his hidden past.

Is Nkululeko leaving Imbewu in 2022?

At the beginning of 2022, he announced his departure from the show that had been instrumental in propelling his fame. He explained his departure on Facebook. The caption of his post read,

This is me signing out. Imbewu and I have decided to end our working relationship. I would like to thank the production for the opportunity and platform to showcase what I can do. Ngyabonga kuwo wonke umuntu, who supported me throughout this journey.

He made his debut on Imbewu during the first season's finale and had been a recurring cast member for four seasons. Mchunu recalled how overwhelming it was to work with all the talent in the show and how much he learned. Being in the show helped him polish his skill. It was also a dream come true.

Apart from working as an actor, Nkanyiso is also a great voice-over artist. Before joining Imbewu, he did a voice-over for an ABSA bank commercial. He also acted in a television advert for MTN.

Nkanyiso Mchunu's salary

Mchunu's departure from Imbewu left fans in shock, and it emerged that he had opted out after a salary dispute. Allegedly his salary ranged between R65,000 and R70,000. He had demanded an increase since he was "being overworked" but was instead dismissed. He left the show two months after Muzi Mthabela left Generations: The Legacy.

Nkanyiso Mchunu's house

The actor has not publicly shared photos of his house or where he stays. His Instagram has snippets of different houses, so it is challenging to ascertain whether they are his or he has rented them.

Even though one might be inclined to consider Nkanyiso Mchunu as a man who thrives in controversy, these details separate him from the TV roles. He is a budding actor, doing well in his craft and is determined to make significant strides in the competitive South African acting industry.

