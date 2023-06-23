Peta Gibb, Andy Gibb's daughter: What does she do for a living?

Peta Gibb grew up as the daughter of the late singer Andy Gibb, a Bee Gees member. She was her parent's only child, although she never had a personal relationship with her father, who passed away when she was 10. Where is Peta Gibb today?

Andy Gibb was the youngest brother of the Bee Gees pop group, which consisted of his brothers Maurice, Barry, and Robin. His quick rise in the music industry had a tragic end because of his drug addiction. What happened to his daughter?

Peta Gibb's profile and bio summary

How old is Peta Gibb?

Peta Gibb (age 45 years as of July 2023) was born on 25th January 1978 in Australia. Peta's parents, Kim Reeder and Andy Gibb tied the knot in Australia in July 1976. Reports state as Andy's fame took off, he started using drugs and paid less attention to his marriage.

Andy and Kim divorced two years later in 1978, and Peta Gibb was raised by her mother in Australia. She rarely met her father in person and only talked to him over the phone. During Peta Gibb's interview with News.com.au in 2017, she revealed that she only knew Andy as a singer, not her dad.

I didn't have the chance to get to know my father as well as I should have...As I grew, I learned that he was famous and that he had famous siblings, but for me, he was just a guy on the end of the telephone line.

Peta wished to have a close relationship with Andy, but it never happened. The singer struggled with drug addiction and eventually passed away in 1988 when Peta was 10.

I always wished we had a more of a chance to get to know each other. I wanted to be close to him, like any daughter wants with her father. But outside forces conspired against us.

Peta Gibb's husband

Andy's daughter is married to Matt Weber, and they are parents to two boys. Her eldest son Darby Weber was born in June 2009, while her youngest son Flynn Weber was born in March 2011. The family resides in Australia.

What does Andy Gibb's daughter do?

Peta teaches high school students in Australia. She has two degrees in education and journalism. She is also a vocalist and performer. In 2017, Peta and her cousins reunited to create the Gibb Collective, a musical collaboration to honour the legacies of Andy and his brothers, Barry Gibb, Maurice, and Robin.

Peta initially hesitated to join her cousins for collaboration but changed her mind after a two-hour conversation with her cousin Samantha Gibb. Talking to Australia's News.com.au, she said reconnecting with her cousins helped her make peace with being Andy Gibb's daughter.

I've found such a connection with my cousins. The long overdue family reunion to come out of this project is something I never expected. I'm finally able to connect with that side of my life in a positive way, on my terms and in a way that makes me feel proud.

They released a 10-track album, Gibb Collective: Please Don't Turn Out the Lights, in June 2017. Peta Gibb's songs on the album include Fool for a Night, and Please Don't Turn Out the Lights. She is also part of an all-female music group in Australia.

Did Olivia Newton-John and Andy Gibb ever date?

Andy and Olivia were superstars in the 1970s and collaborated on multiple occasions. Rumours of their alleged romance went viral, but the pair never confirmed it.

What did Andy Gibb pass away from?

After a long struggle with drug addiction, the singer passed away on 10th March 1988 in Oxford, England. The cause of death was revealed to be a heart condition called myocarditis. He was 30.

Who was the richest Bee Gee?

Barry Gibb is the wealthiest member of Bee Gees, with an estimated net worth of $140 million in 2023. The late Maurice Gibb was worth $100 million when he passed away in 2003, while Robin was worth $80 million when he died in 2012. The youngest brother Andy was worth $5 million when he died in 1988.

Peta Gibb has lived most of her life out of the limelight following her father's tragic death when she was young. She is keeping Andy's legacy alive, although the two never had a personal connection when he was alive.

