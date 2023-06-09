Is Peter Marc Jacobson in a relationship? All about the actor

Peter Marc Jacobson is an American filmmaker and actor best known for producing the CBS sitcom, The Nanny. He was previously married to actress Fran Drescher, but their marriage ended after two decades, and he later came out as gay. What is his relationship status now?

Marc and Fran Drescher have known each other since they were teenagers and remained best friends long after their failed marriage. They are business partners and have collaborated on several successful projects, including The Nanny and Happily Divorced sitcoms.

Peter Marc Jacobson's profiles summary and bio

Full name Peter Marc Jacobson Date of birth 27th October 1957 Age 65 years old in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Flushing, Queens, New York, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.55 m) Eye colour Blue Gender Male Sexual orientation Gay Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Actress Fran Drescher (1978 to 1999) Education Hillcrest High, Queens College (dropped out) Profession Television writer, producer, director, actor Years active 1984 to present Social media Instagram Twitter

Peter Marc Jacobson's age

The Hollywood filmmaker was born on 27th October 1957 in Flushing, Queens, New York, United States. He is 66 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Peter Marc Jacobson's height

The actor is approximately 5 feet 11 inches (1.55 m) tall. He has blue eyes and salt-and-pepper hair that used to be brown.

Peter Marc Jacobson's sexuality

During a 2015 interview with Getout Magazine, the filmmaker revealed he had gay feelings since he was a teenager but was more attracted to girls because of societal expectations in the 1970s. However, he does not regret the time he spent in a heterosexual marriage.

I loved my life with Fran! I just knew that there was something that was not right because I thought about other men sometimes. I felt like I didn't want to cheat on her.

After separating from his wife Fran, he tried dating other women but was not attracted to them. He then started visiting gay bars where he felt comfortable. After 11 years, his friends helped him tell the world about his sexuality.

Peter Marc Jacobson's spouse

The Hollywood filmmaker does not have a spouse in 2023. After coming out, his ex-wife Fran Drescher helped him find dates.

How long was Fran Drescher married to Peter?

Fran Drescher and Marc Jacobson were married for 21 years. The former couple were high school teenagers when they met. They exchanged vows at 21 on 4th November 1978.

After marriage, the couple relocated to Los Angeles, California, to further their careers. They separated in 1996 and finalized their divorce in 1999. They had no kids together.

Talking to Advocate.com in 2015, Marc revealed their marriage started to break down during The Nanny production when he became more controlling of Fran. He did not have a proper outlet to channel his feelings which made him angry at his wife.

I became very controlling with Fran—the way she looked, how she dressed, what she ate—and became very Svengali-esque, which is not a good way to be with someone you go home to sleep with. That's what eventually tore us apart—not my sexuality because I wasn't acting out on it then.

Are Fran and Peter back together?

The former couple are not together but are best friends who often vacation together. They are also business partners.

Who is Fran Drescher's current husband?

The actress is not married in 2023. After her divorce from Jacobson, she married Indian-American engineer and entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai in 2014, but they separated in 2016. Fran told E! News in 2022 that she is single and focusing on her life.

Peter Marc Jacobson's career

Marc started his career in the 1980s as an actor in projects like Murphy Brown, Movers and Shakers, Dynasty, and Too Close to Comfort. After 15 years of unsuccessful projects, including SAG dues and psychotherapy bills, he started working behind the camera.

He made his Hollywood career breakthrough after co-writing and co-producing The Nanny sitcom for CBS with his ex-wife Fran Drescher. From 2011 to 2013, he co-created and directed the Happily Divorced TV Land sitcom with Fran. The show is based on their marriage.

Peter Marc Jacobson's movies and TV shows

Peter has been active in Hollywood since 1984 as a writer, director, producer, and actor. These are some of his credits:

Project Year Role The Nanny 1993 to 1999 Executive producer, writer What I Like About You 2004 to 2006 Consulting/executive producer, writer Happily Divorced 2011 to 2013 Executive producer, writer, director Who's the Boss? 1984 Writer The Nanny Reunion: A Nosh to Remember 2004 Director Matlock 1990 to 1993 Wayne Drummond Spread 2009 Plastic surgeon Country Comfort 2021 Writer Wonder Woman 1979 Brad Gorp 1980 Steinberg The Big Brawl 1980 Jug Lunch Wagon 1981 Jed Movers & Shakers 1985 Robin Dangerous Love 1988 Jay Booker 1990 Paul Murphy Brown 1990 Nick We're Talkin' Serious Money 1992 Jacubick Babes 1991 Ed Beverly Hills, 90210 1991 Neil

Peter Marc Jacobson's Instagram

The Nanny producer is active on Instagram. His account, @officialpetermarcjacobson, has over 31.1 thousand followers and over 2,800 posts as of 20 June 2023. Marc also has a Twitter account, @petermarcjacobs.

Peter Marc Jacobson's net worth

The filmmaker's net worth is estimated to be $15 million in 2023. He has been in the entertainment industry for almost four decades.

Peter Marc Jacobson's interesting love life continues to make headlines. It is great that he found his happy place but has maintained a strong bond with his ex-wife Fran Drescher who he considers his best friend.

