The personal life of Tana Mundkowsky (Brandon Flowers' wife)

Brandon Flowers is the lead singer of the globally-loved American rock band The Killers, who is also a hands-on father and supportive husband to his wife, Tana Mundkowsky. She is no stranger to struggles; luckily, her husband has stood by her side. What do we know about her life and stressors?

Although the singer has brought her out on stage during some shows throughout the years, she mainly stays behind the scenes. Tana prefers to stay out of the limelight, keeping many aspects of her life private, but here is what we do know about her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Tana Mundkowsky Date of birth 1982 (month and date unknown) Age 41 years of age in 2023 Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Mormonism Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Brandon Richard Flowers (2005) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Children Ammon Flowers, Henry Flowers and Gunnar Flowers Profession Fashion designer and school teacher Native language English

Tana Mundkowsky’s childhood remains a mystery. We also do not know where she went to school. Here is what we know about her life and that of her husband's.

Brandon Flowers

As established earlier, Tana Mundkowsky’s spouse is the lead singer of the massive rock band The Killers, which has received global recognition and various awards. The band was formed in Las Vegas in 2001, slowly gaining popularity.

Their hit song Mr. Brightside truly put them on the map. Although released in 2004, the song is still a massive hit today.

How old is Brandon from The Killers?

The star was born on 21 June 1981, making him 41 years old at the time of writing. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Who is Brandon Flowers’ brother?

He has a total of five siblings, four sisters and one brother. His sisters are Stephanie, Shelly, Amy, and April Flowers. His brother is Shane Flowers. Despite us knowing their names, little other information is available about them.

Is Brandon Flowers still with his wife?

As the story goes, the couple first met unexpectedly at a thrift shop named Buffalo Exchange in Las Vegas. She was 20 years old at the time, and he was 21. The singer was shopping for clothing for their first-ever gig and was joined by his bandmate at the time, Dave.

Sparks flew, and the couple has been inseparable ever since. Since the couple met long before the band reached stardom, many wonder if their relationship stood the test of time. They are still married and happier than ever as of 2023.

Brandon Flowers’ net worth

His various album successes, touring and associated merchandise have given him a substantial net worth if online sources are anything to go by. Despite no official confirmation of his value, most reports estimate it at $20 million.

Tana Mundkowsky

As mentioned, much less is known about her, especially compared to her famous spouse. It has been reported that she is both a fashion designer and school teacher, but this has not been confirmed.

Tana Mundkowsky’s age

Tana Mundkowsky’s birthday has never been disclosed. But, online sources widely reported that she was born in 1982, which would make her 41 years old in 2023.

Tana Mundkowsky’s children

The couple shares three children, Ammon, Henry, and Gunnar Flowers. Ammon was born in 2007 and is 15 years old. Gunnar was born in 2009, making him 13 years old. The youngest child, Henry, was born in 2011, making him 12 years old at the time of writing. Besides their names and ages, little is known about them, as their parents keep them out of the limelight.

Tana Mundkowsky’s illness

Tana Mundkowsky’s trauma has significantly impacted her quality of life. Her husband had to cancel his solo tour in 2015 because his wife was contemplating taking her own life.

Her issues were due to severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Complex PTSD. He said while speaking to Q magazine: 'I cancelled that tour because she got to a point - this is really hard for me to even say the words - but she was having suicidal thoughts. That was as bad as it got.' Luckily, she sought treatment and has been doing much better.

Tana Mundkowsky's life is filled with triumphs and struggles, but thankfully, she has had a loving support system through her children and husband.

