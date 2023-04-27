The personal life of Liza Todd, Elizabeth Taylor's daughter

Few actresses in the Golden Age of Hollywood are as iconic as Elizabeth Taylor, with her name being constant in high-profile films during the era. Has her daughter, Liza Todd, continued her legacy? Read on to find out.

Elizabeth’s daughter remains private about her life. Photo: Bertrand LAFORET/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

Carrying on Elizabeth Taylor's name is likely a stressful feat, with millions of fans globally taking a keen interest in her children and whether they have also chosen to go into the acting field. Here is Liza's biography before we discuss her career moves.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elizabeth Frances Todd/Liza Todd Tivey Nickname ‘Liz’ Date of birth 6 August 1957 Age 65 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace United States of America (state unknown) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (married to Hap Tivey from 1984 to 2003) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Parents Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Todd Children Quinn Tivey and Rhys Tivey Profession Former actress and sculptor Native language English Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million

Despite following in her mother's footsteps and going into entertainment, she seems to have taken a step from the limelight and how lives a more secluded life. According to the New York Post article, she resides a few hours outside Manhattan, away from the spotlight and sculpts.

Is Liza Todd Elizabeth Taylor's daughter?

There is some online speculation concerning whether or not Liza is her biological child. Despite some doubts stating otherwise, Liza is the daughter of the famous icon.

Did Elizabeth Taylor ever give birth?

It is alleged that all children are adopted, but that is inaccurate. She has given birth multiple times and has also adopted one child.

The Burton family attended a ceremony honouring Richard Burton with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to Elizabeth Taylor's star in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

How many biological children did Liz Taylor have?

The starlet has four children, three of them are her biological children, and she adopted one. Her biological children include Liza, Michael Howard Wilding, Jr and Christopher Edward Wilding. Her daughter, Maria Burton, is adopted.

What was Elizabeth Taylor's cause of death?

The Hollywood icon passed away at 79 from congestive heart failure on 23 March 2011, leaving many adoring fans and a lasting legacy behind. Despite her tragic death, she lived a long, fulfilling life.

What happened to Elizabeth Taylor's daughter?

Some wonder what may have come of Liza since she was immersing herself in acting. As mentioned, she decided to take a less travelled path and live a quiet, secluded life outside the public eye.

Liza Todd’s age

She was born on 6 August 1957, which makes her 65 years old at the time of writing. She will be 66 on 6 August 2023. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

She now lives in a secluded countryside a few hours away from Manhattan. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Liza Todd’s parents

We already know that her mother is Elizabeth Taylor, but who is her father? That would be American theatrical producer Mike Todd, who was married to her mother between 1957 and 1958 until his untimely passing.

The newspapers publicly reported on 23 March 1958 that the talented producer met his tragic demise following a devastating plane crash in New Mexico. Her mother then married Eddie Fisher, her late husband's close friend.

Liza Todd’s spouse

According to reports, she has only been married once to a man named Hap Tivey, from 1984 to 2003. Hap is considered a postwar and contemporary painter and had his works displayed in various well-known galleries and museums, including the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art.

Liza Todd’s children

She mothered two children with Hap, her sons Quinn Tivey and Rhys Tivey. Rhys stuck with the family profession of show business, becoming a singer. Quinn has served as an officer and ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation for some years.

Liza Todd’s eye colour

Her eyes are a standout feature since they are identical to her mother's signature striking gaze. Even though her mother's eyes were a rare eye colour of violet, hers are blue, yet still as striking.

Liza Todd’s net worth

Her net worth is not exactly well known. However, alllegedly, the most accepted value is between $1 million and $5 million.

Liza Todd’s profiles

Since she is a reclusive figure nowadays, it may be no surprise that she has no social media. Her children also seem not to have any form of social media themselves.

Liza Todd's earlier years saw her entire life under the invasive microscope of the public eye, leading her to choose a quieter lifestyle in her later years. But, if multiple reports by her acquaintances and neighbours are anything to go by, she is enjoying her laid-back lifestyle.

READ ALSO: Black Coffee's net worth 2023, career, assets, and endorsements

Black Coffee is one of the biggest names in music right now, with DJ residencies at various high-profile places throughout the years. His massive income is a direct reflection of his talent and popularity.

Briefly.co.za detailed the well-loved DJ's life, including his high earnings, assets, and endorsements.

Source: Briefly News