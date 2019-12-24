17 top 9anime alternatives to watch high-quality anime in 2022

Numerous people worldwide spend their leisure hours streaming their favourite anime series and movies. For this reason, getting reliable streaming sites is essential. While numerous people rely on 9anime, it is prudent to know all the top 9anime alternatives they can use in case 9anime is not working.

Numerous people stream on 9anime because it is a reliable and user-friendly site. If you feel like the streaming site no longer fulfils your needs, you can try the reliable 9anime alternatives explored in this article.

Top 9anime alternatives i+n 2022

What are the best sites to stream high-quality anime? Whereas 9anime will always come in handy, it would be lovely for you to have credible alternatives. This way, you will have something to fall back on whenever there is a need.

Read on to discover some of the free anime streaming sites that you should know in 2022.

1. AsianCrush

Are you looking for a site with free TV drama, blockbusters, cult classics, indie circuit darlings, and animated shows? AsianCrush is the place to be because it contains all these. You can watch high-quality shows for free without creating an account. You can also create an account to enjoy more services.

2. CONtv

CONtv is a platform that provides quality shows and movied to Comic-Con fans. It has all sorts of content. The site has free content supported by ads and premium services you have to pay for.

3. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is reliable and ideal for all age groups. The site guarantees you English subtitles and dubbing. The quality offers a comfortable watching experience, and there are a ton of options to choose from.

4. Midnight Pulp

Midnight Pulp offers the best cult shows and movies from renowned producers worldwide. It is one of the reliable sites for watching scary or strange content that is not available on any other site. The owners of the site update the content weekly.

5. Pokémon TV

Pokémon TV allows you to watch select episodes of the Pokémon anime series. Besides the website, there is a free Pokémon TV app that makes it easy for you to access your preferred content.

6. RetroCrush

Where can I watch anime for free? RetroCrush offers free services without a subscription. The site is ideal for watching Golden Age productions. You can stream classic shows, including exclusive first-time English releases.

7. Tubi TV

Tubo TV has a wide collection of Japanese animation, ranging from classic blockbusters to brand new shows that air in Japan every week. The website does not require a subscription, but you need to register a free account to gain access to hundreds of shows and films.

8. Vudu Fandango

You can buy, stream, rent, or watch movies on Vudu Fandango. The service updates its content every week to ensure you get the latest from Japan. You also get the option of downloading videos for offline viewing.

9. Anime-Planet

Why should you choose Anime-Planet? This site allows you to stream over 45,000 legal and industry-supported episodes. You can create your list of favourite shows and movies to watch later. If you prefer not to watch, you can read thousands of series and movies.

10. GundamInfo

You can watch shows and movies on GundamInfo without a subscription. The site has a large selection of series and movies for various audiences. Besides, the content is available on the GundamInfo YouTube channel.

11. YouTube

YouTube is a freely accessible platform that allows you to watch unlimited content. The platform has channels containing your favourite series and movies. These include Ani-One Asia, Muse Asia, and Retro Bites.

NB: These channels are not necessarily devoted to anime and may contain other content uploaded by the owners.

12. Netflix

Netflix was created in 1997 and it is one of the most popular streaming sites globally. It offers online streaming services in approximately 200 countries. The content is updated regularly, so you are sure to get the latest movies and television series from this platform.

13. Hulu

For unlimited streaming, Hulu is one of the top services worldwide. It was established in the United States of America in 2007. The streaming site provides you with numerous series and television shows, including the most recent productions. You need a subscription to access the content.

14. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video was launched in 2006 and is one of the best streaming platforms. A large selection of classic and latest manga is offered in over 200 counties.

15. Funimation

Funimation is available in multiple countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia. You can view a wide array of animated movies and series with dubs.

16. D Anime Store

D Anime Store was launched by NTT Docomo, a reputable Japanese mobile phone company, in 2012. It is one of the most commonly used sites to stream in Japan and it contains thousands of videos to select from.

17. U-Next

U-Next is a streaming site that started in 2007. The Japanese site is one of the best 9anime alternatives with over 100,000 videos. Out of these, about 3,000 are manga videos. You need a subscription to use it.

Is there a site better than 9Anime?

There are multiple sites that offer the same content as 9Anime, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Funimation, and U-Next

What to do when 9Anime is not working?

If the streaming platform is not working, you can consider using alternatives like those listed above.

Why is 9Anime not playing videos?

The videos may not be playing because the site's servers are undergoing maintenance.

If you have been searching for 9anime alternatives, we hope that the list above assists you. The sites provided will ensure you access high-quality series and movies for your entertainment.

