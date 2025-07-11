South African fans of The Real Housewives of Durban recently dragged Minnie Ntuli on social media

This was after an online user discovered that the media personality deactivated all her social media accounts just when the reunion aired

Many netizens were in a fury as they flooded the comment section with their reactions, with others threatening to bully her at her workplace.

Minnie Ntuli recently deactivated her social media accounts. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Yoh, things have been hectic on social media for the controversial Gagasi FM presenter Minnie Ntuli shortly after the second part of the Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 reunion was dropped on Showmax, on Friday, 11 July 2025.

Earlier on, things to an unexpected turn as an online user @MatshidisoAnnen discovered that the radio presenter who has been very mean towards Londie London on the Real Housewives of Durban has deactivated all her social media accounts after an unseen footage of her assaulting Londie went viral.

Many netizens trashed Ntuli for being a coward and vanishing from social media instead of facing the consequences of her actions. Some also mentioned that she was loud on national TV but now can't stand the heat.

Netizens drag Minnie Ntuli on social media

Shortly after many discovered Ntuli deactivated her accounts, they flooded the comment section dragging the reality TV star for taking the easy way out and others threatened to boycott her at her workplace.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Kasified_Agency said:

"We can deal with her through @gagasifm, by Monday morning they should issue a statement suspending Minnie and opening up an investigation against her; We demand action against Minnie, we can't have such people in the eyes of the public!"

@_Genevieve_k commented:

"She needs to come and face the music. As for the payslip? It will be the last time she gets one."

@Sphergift responded:

"She started this whole thing and she's running she thought ubeyi starring, she needs to be dealt with."

@Potsiki_M wrote:

"A coward of note, this Minnie girl; I've never been this mad. She goes claiming that Londie disrespected her parents, and there's nothing Londie said about her parents that's demeaning for her to lay her hand on Londie. Sies such an old woman behaving like this."

@queen95453193 replied:

"Yoh, this gal needs to be cancelled, really, like on a serious note, imagine she just provoked Londie so she can have a reason to attack her physically, so! Who does that? She needs to go to jail and meet up with her matches to teach her a lesson."

@Mphoriser_Tw mentioned:

"Kanti bullies are this weak."

Netizens reacted to Minnie deactivating her social media accounts. @minnie_ntuli

Source: Facebook

Nonku WIlliams releases a book

In more RHOD updates, Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams has finally let go and released her highly anticipated memoir, Unapologetically Me.

The book, first announced in 2024, is a window into the reality TV star's life, her real life, raw and unfiltered. Previously speaking about the book, Nonku said Unapologetically Me was more than the glitz and glam of her celebrity life:

"Unapologetically Me is my raw and inspiring story of my life as a woman the world thought they knew. Beyond the headlines and the drama lies a story of survival, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of self-discovery."

