Although Orlando Pirates may have lost Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi to Chicago Fire FC in the MLS, the Buccaneers are believed to have already uncovered another exciting young prospect from Mpumalanga.

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According to a source close to the player, Pirates have secured the signature of versatile 18-year-old Sibongakonke Shongwe from Shining Stars FC, a side competing in Mpumalanga’s Hollywoodbets League.

The insider told Soccer Laduma that Shongwe possesses immense potential and could even match, or surpass, the qualities Mbokazi displayed at the same age.

“He was playing for Shining Stars and was expected to join another club next season. Pirates spotted him during the LFA competitions where their scouts were present and immediately moved to sign him. He is only 18 years old, still attending school, and has a very bright future ahead of him,” the source revealed.

The source also highlighted the abundance of football talent emerging from the Mkhondo region, particularly in the goalkeeping department, with several local shot-stoppers already featuring in the Betway Premiership.

“There’s a lot of talent in this area, especially players who are properly developed. We currently have goalkeepers like Dumisani Msibi at Chippa United, Lindokuhle Mathebula at Polokwane City FC, and Mandla Vilakazi at Siwelele FC, and all of them come from here.

“There’s also another talented goalkeeper still doing matric, although his height works against him a bit. He’s an excellent player, just slightly shorter than Mathebula. We also have others currently competing in the ABC Motsepe League,” the source added.

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Source: Briefly News