Meet Beverley Steyn: The life story of The Real Housewives of Cape Town star

Beverley Steyn is a South African businesswoman who has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of Cape Town since its premiere in July 2022. She once narrated how her background shaped her into the woman she is today, saying:

I have gone through a lot of hardships and trauma in my life. However, I have taken whatever curve balls life has thrown at me positively. I refuse to be a victim of my circumstances.

South African businesswoman Beverley Steyn. Photo: @beverley_steyn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

The reality TV star describes herself as passionate , disciplined and creative .

, and . Beverley collects diamonds , which are her birthstone.

, which are her birthstone. She relocated to Cape Town in 2017.

Beverley Steyn's profile summary

Full name Beverley Steyn Nickname Bev Gender Female Date of birth 13 April 1973 Age 51 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Gregory Harvey Children 1 Profession Reality TV star, internet sensation, businessman Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

Exploring Beverley Steyn's age and birthplace

Beverley (51 as of March 2025) was born on 13 April 1973 in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. In 2024, she celebrated her special day via an Instagram post that read:

I am happy to report that my inner child is still ageless! You can be gorgeous at 30, charming at 40 and irresistible for the rest of your life.

The Real Housewives of Cape Town star Beverley Steyn. Photo: @beverley_steyn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Beverley Steyn religious?

From some of Bev's social media posts, it appears religion is a crucial part of her life. On 28 September 2023, she took to Instagram to profess her Christian faith, stating:

Not everyone believes in God, but I am not ashamed to say I do.

On 20 January 2025, quoted Psalms 91:11 alongside the caption:

A woman who prays and firmly believes that God is always with her can never be defeated.

Starting life alone as a teenage mom

Steyn fell pregnant with her only child, Giselle, at 19. During a 2024 episode of The Real Housewives of Cape Town, she opened up about how her parents reacted to the news, saying:

I come from a strict family. When I told my parents I was pregnant, and they said, 'She is going to be a burden to us for the rest of our lives.' I packed my bags, ran away from home and went to live in the Servant's Quarters because that was what I could afford at that time.

What happened between Beverley Steyn and her daughter?

Bev spoke about the relationship she shares with her daughter (Giselle) during one of the show's episodes.

There has always been a lot of jealousy on my child's side. She has always felt that what I have belonged to her because of the small age gap we have. Unfortunately, she felt more than what she should have had belonged to her as well.

Beverley Steyn has invested in residential, commercial and warehouse projects. Photo: @beverley_steyn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In 2023, the entrepreneur accused her ex-husband (Gregory Harvey) of having an affair with Giselle. However, she retracted the statement a few days later. On 18 October 2024, Steyn put the matter to rest via an Instagram post that read:

On 16 April 2023, I made a post about my daughter and my ex-husband. A week later, I apologized for confirming the allegations against them. On the 28th, Harvey filed a case against me but has since withdrawn it on the condition of mediation.

Insights into Beverley Steyn's lucrative business endeavours and opulent lifestyle

The KwaZulu-Natal native is a property owner and investor who has ventured into the real estate industry. She is a lover of fast cars, yachts and planes.

Bev has openly shared that designer labels are her weakness. On 2 May 2023, she posted about how a positive mentality helped her succeed as an entrepreneur.

I never chose this path of life; it chose me. Its twists and turns turned me into a fighter who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

In addition, Steyn is a social media influencer who has inked profitable deals with brands such as Casamigos.

Reality television star Beverley Steyn. Photo: @beverley_steyn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She considers reality TV star Nonku Williams one of her closest friends

Bev and The Real Housewives of Durban star share a close relationship. On 6 August 2024, she took to Instagram to commemorate her natal day, stating:

Today is about celebrating you, my dear friend. From our shared laughs to the significant milestones we have celebrated together, you have always been there for me. Your vibrant personality and positivity inspire those around you. Here is to more life!

FAQs

From Steyn's lavish lifestyle to the drama with her daughter and ex-spouse, she is the ideal match for a reality TV show. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Beverley Steyn's daughter in The Real Housewives of Cape Town?

Beverley Steyn's daughter, Giselle, was 31 at the time rumour swirled that she was having sexual relations with her mom's ex-husband in 2024.

Internet personality and brand influencer Beverley Steyn. Photo: @beverley_steyn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Beverley Steyn gained notoriety for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Cape Town. But beyond the screen, she is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor widely recognized for flaunting her wealth online.

READ ALSO: All Creatures Great and Small season 5: Release date, Tristan's return, trailer, cast, season 6

Briefly.co.za published details about the upcoming season of All Creatures Great and Small. The veterinary drama is based on James Harriet’s iconic collection of stories that follows the Skeldale family who live in 1930s Northern England.

The fifth season of All Creatures Great and Small was released on PBS on January 12, 2025. The show was also renewed for a sixth season.

Source: Briefly News