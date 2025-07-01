Who is Li Jun Li? Meet the actress behind Quantico, Babylon and more

Li Jun Li is a rising Asian American actress who has become one of Hollywood's favourite talents. From playing Iris Chang in the ABC series Quantico and Lady Fay Zhu in Babylon to Grace Chow in Sinners, she is thriving in her career. In her words:

I just want to be here in my career, and I do want to do the best work while I can.

Li Jun Li at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 on April 08, 2025 (L), and at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 (R). Photo: Monica Schipper, Gareth Cattermole (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Li Jun Li was born in Shanghai, China.

She had her first major acting break in the Tony Award-winning Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific (2008).

in the Tony Award-winning Rodgers & Hammerstein's (2008). She speaks English, Chinese, and Spanish.

Li Jun Li is not yet married.

Profile summary

Full name Li Jun Li Gender Female Date of birth 6 November 1983 Age 41 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Shanghai, China Nationality Chinese-American Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Suki Toki Marital status Single School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Profession Actress Social media Instagram

Li Jun Li has her ancestral roots in China

Li Jun Li was born on 6 November 1983 in Shanghai, China, to Chinese parents. Her mother is Suki Toki. Her father's name has not been publicly disclosed, but he is a painter and artist.

Shortly after Li Jun Li was born, her family relocated from Shanghai to South America. Two and a half years later, they immigrated to the United States, settling in New York City.

They also lived in Bogotá, Colombia. Sharing with Lati Nation Media in a red-carpet interview for the 80th Golden Globe Awards in 2023, Li said:

I grew up in Latin America, I grew up in Bogotá, Colombia.

Facts about Li Jun Li. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Li Jun Li speaks Spanish

Spanish is Li Jun Li's second language. She spent parts of her childhood across three different countries and can speak Chinese, Spanish, and English. When her family relocated to the United States, she learned English.

The Quantico actress was once shy and had a lonely childhood

Li Jun Li's childhood was tough. She was shy, bullied, and found it difficult to fit in as an Asian child growing up in South America. As Grazia Magazine shared, Li Jun said:

I am still socially awkward and nervous, but better now. I definitely had people in my life who laid out breadcrumbs for me, which led me to the right place. For some reason, I landed here, and I could not be more thankful because I don’t see myself doing anything else.

Li Jun Li at the Babylon Global Premiere Screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Her path to acting began with dance

She transitioned from being a dance major in high school to studying acting in college. Li Jun Li's parents sent her to classical Chinese dance during weekends for training.

After moving to New York, she attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School's dance program before switching to acting in college.

Her love for performance and being onstage sparked her passion for acting, helping her overcome her shy nature. In an interview with Screen Rant Plus in 2022, she said:

I was a dance major, and then I took singing lessons on the side. I got into acting only because I went to a performing arts high school, where we were all allowed to be involved in annual musicals. It was kind of my gateway into acting, and I loved it so much.

Her parents did not support her acting career initially

Li's parents initially preferred a more traditional career for her, like medicine or law. Recognising her "artistic blood" and passion for performing, they eventually accepted her decision to pursue acting. She told Deadline in 2021:

I think my parents would have preferred that I become a doctor or a lawyer. I mean I would have if I were them. However, they knew I had what my mum calls “artistic blood,” not only because I loved performing since I was a kid, but because my father is an artist.

Li Jun Li at the French premiere of Paramount Pictures' Babylon at Le Grand Rex on January 14, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

She first starred in South Pacific

Li Jun Li's career took off after starring in the Tony Award-winning production of South Pacific at New York's Lincoln Centre in 2008. At age 15, her idol was Lucy Liu on Ally McBeal, which further fueled her passion for acting.

She has appeared in several films and TV shows, including ABC’s Quantico alongside Indian actress Priyanka Chopra from 2016 to 2017. As per her IMDb, some of Li Jun Li's movies and TV shows include:

Minority Report as Akeela

Chicago PD as Anna Tse/Julie Tay

Chinese Puzzle as Nancy

Song One as a YouTube interviewer

Who is Li Jun Li's husband in Sinners?

Li Jun Li's husband in Sinners is Bo Chow, played by Yao. They run a grocery store as Chinese immigrants in the Mississippi Delta while supporting the community.

They share a deep friendship with other characters and play a crucial role in the story until tragedy strikes when Bo is turned into a vampire.

Li Jun Li's net worth is not certain for now

The actress is wealthy and has landed several acting roles. Her estimated net worth is currently undisclosed.

Li Jun Li at the UK Premiere of Paramount Pictures' Babylon at BFI IMAX Waterloo on January 12, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Is Li Jun Li Chinese? She was born in Shanghai, China.

She was born in Shanghai, China. Who played Julie Tay on Chicago PD? Li Jun Li played the role.

Li Jun Li played the role. Is Lin Jun Li married? She is presumably single. There is no public information about her past or present relationships.

Li Jun Li is a notable Asian actress in Hollywood. She is a multilingual, culturally versatile talent and has starred in several movies and TV series. Her roles in hit series and blockbuster films, including Sinners, have made her a compelling actress to watch.

READ ALSO: Top 40 beautiful Asian actors and actresses

As Briefly.co.za published, Asia is known for many things, including highly developed technology and skills. The continent also has actors and actresses who are both talented and good-looking.

Among the hottest Asian actors are John Abraham, Ian Anthony Dale, and Imran Abbas Naqvi. They have captivated fans with their looks and distinctive acting talent.

Source: Briefly News