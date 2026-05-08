A popular student recently revealed his identity as the University of Johannesburg mascot during a graduation ceremony held in Johannesburg on 7 May 2026. Bethuel Ndimande surprised his peers after performing as the energetic Hoepie for several years.

The man behind the mascot turned out to be Bethuel Ndimande. Image: Bethuel

Source: Instagram

The creative content creator officially earned his BEd Senior Phase and FET degree while celebrating with the Orange Army. This young man from Lydenburg in Mpumalanga balanced his academic studies with demanding mascot duties at many events. He brought massive energy to the Varsity Cup and netball matches during his time at the university.

Educational success for Hoepie performer

The performer is well known on social media for his vibrant personality and engaging online videos. He managed to keep his identity a secret while entertaining thousands of fans during sports fixtures. Many people were stunned to see the man who previously lived inside the famous bird suit. University officials acknowledged his discipline and commitment to both his studies and his mascot role on stage.

Ndimande remains a proud resident of Skhila township who has now achieved his professional teaching goals. His journey from a small Mpumalanga town to a major city stage inspires many young South Africans. The graduate plans to use his qualification to impact the lives of learners.

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Supporters cheered loudly as the man behind the mask walked across the stage for his degree.

Watch the Instagram clip here:

Mzansi share their amusement

@nkadimengjnr commented:

“It was you all along, boy? 😂🔥❤️”

@mmakwena_nonz said:

“You denied us the spin before the belt. 😢😂”

Source: Briefly News