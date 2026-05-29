The Gauteng High Court struck off Deputy Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan’s urgent application to have his seized electronic devices returned

The South African Police Service (SAPS) told the court that the devices had already been handed over to the Madlanga Commission

Khan maintains the devices were seized during an unlawful warrantless search and insists they contain sensitive intelligence on serious criminal investigations

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The Gauteng High Court struck Feroz Khan's application off the roll. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Deputy Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Feroz Khan’s urgent application to have his seized electronic devices returned was struck off the roll by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday, 29 May 2026.

Feroz had approached the high court on 26 May 2026, to request that his devices taken by the police during his arrest be returned to him.

Why did Khan want his devices back?

Khan argued that the devices contain sensitive information linked to undercover operations, political killings, and gang violence investigations. He warned that unrestricted access to the material could compromise national security and place lives at risk.

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It has since emerged that Khan’s electronic devices have been handed over to the Madlanga Commission.

Police's response to Khan's application

However, in opposing papers, the South African Police Service (SAPS) argued that Khan had not held the necessary security clearance to deal with high-level matters since 2023.

Police also told the court that the application had become moot because the devices were no longer in SAPS possession. According to the affidavit, the items had already been handed over to the Madlanga Commission.

As a result, Khan will now need to file a separate application against the commission if he wants the devices returned.

See post by eNCA here:

Khan and two other accomplices arrested for unlawful possession

Khan was arrested on 10 May 2026 for the alleged unlawful possession of unprocessed gold. Reports say residents heard loud banging on doors, and in some cases, police forced entry into apartments. Several cellphones and laptops were seized during the raid. He was arrested together with Hawks head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa and a civilian security company owner from Durban. They appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 11 May 2026, where they were granted bail. He has maintained that police officers conducted an unlawful and unconstitutional warrantless search at his residence during the operation.

Witness testified that Matlala claimed a relationship with Feroz Khan

In related news, the Madlanga Commission heard that Vusimuzi Matlala had close ties with Shadrack Sibiya and Feroz Khan. During testimony on Friday, 24 October 2025, Witness C said Matlala made numerous claims following a raid at his home. While speaking about the kidnapping of Jerry Bohoga, Matlala name-dropped many prominent police officers. Witness C said that Matlala claimed to have close ties with Sibiya, Counter-Intelligence boss, Major-General Feroz Khan, Head of Organised Crime, Major-General Richard Shibiri, and added that he was related to KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, Major-General Lesetja Senona.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's deadline extended

Briefly News also reported that President Ramaphosa granted the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry an extension. The Commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, was initially due to end its hearings on 16 March 2026. The president has ruled that the Commission shall submit a second interim report by 29 May 2026 and a final report on the completion of the inquiry, on 31 August 2026.

Source: Briefly News