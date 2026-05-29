Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee received a draft report from evidence leaders as it prepares to submit a final report to the National Assembly

The Ad Hoc Committee was set up to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The report, read out by senior evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse, questioned some of Mchunu's decisions and reasons for them

The Ad Hoc Committee's draft report flagged Senzo Mchunu’s conduct when it came to disbanding the PKTT. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Evidence leaders for Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee have presented their draft report, and it has made unfavourable findings against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The Committee, which was set up to investigate allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, met on Thursday, 28 May 2026, to receive the draft report from the evidence leaders.

The Committee has been investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, with a large part of it focusing on Mchunu’s decision to disband the Provincial Killings Task Team (PKTT). The minister, who is currently on special leave, issued the directive on 31 December 2024, ordering the immediate disbandment of the task team.

What did the draft report find?

The report, which was read out by senior evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse, found that Mchunu issued the directive without consulting his colleagues. The findings were made following evidence by Mchunu, as well as other senior officials within law enforcement.

“The evidentiary record discloses a serious and multilayered institutional crisis. The central findings distilled from the testimony of 28 witnesses are that the directive disbanding the PKTT was issued without consultation with the national commissioner, the president, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the State Security Agency (SSA), or the civilian secretariat,” the report read.

It noted that the directive was transmitted to a subordinate officer rather than the National Police Commissioner, Major General Fannie Masemola, and was done so on the eve of a public holiday. General Masemola was on leave when the directive was issued.

The Ad Hoc Committee was investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Report also questioned Mchunu’s reasons for the disbandment

The report also noted that Mchunu provided extensive reasons for the disbandment when questioned by the Committee, but didn’t do so in the directive. In his 31 December directive, Mchunu said the PKTT’s existence was no longer necessary, saying that it didn’t add value to policing in South Africa.

During his appearance in Parliament, however, his reasons included budgetary issues, as well as complaints from Mary de Haas and Fadiel Adams, as well as messages from former police official, Patricia Mashale.

The report also found that Mchunu misrepresented his discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the disbandment. The minister claimed that Ramaphosa knew of his decision and didn’t have a problem with it.

“The president did not sanction the disbandment. The response establishing the Madlanga Commission, placing the minister on special leave, and appointing an acting minister under Section 98 of the constitution was constitutionally grounded, though the evidence reveals a pattern of passive executive oversight in the policing portfolio that the committee may wish to address in its recommendations.”

The Committee will now finalise its findings, with the report due to be tabled in the National Assembly by no later than 12 June 2026.

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee will now finalise its findings, with the report due to be tabled in the National Assembly by no later than 12 June 2026. Image: @ANCParliament

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa won't appear before Ad Hoc Committee

Briefly News reported that President Ramaphosa will have to answer questions about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testified that he had the approval of President Ramaphosa to proceed with the disbandment.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Parliament's decision that Ramaphosa would not be appearing in person.

Source: Briefly News