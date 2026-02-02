President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to answer questions about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT)

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testified that he had the approval of President Ramaphosa to proceed with the disbandment

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Parliament's decision that Ramaphosa needed to answer questions about the matter

President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t testify before the Ad Hoc Committee, but instead reply to written questions. Image: Ivan Pantic/ Thierry Monasse

WESTERN CAPE - President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to answer to Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee about his knowledge of the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu disbanded the PKTT on 31 December 2024, claiming that he informed Ramaphosa of his intention to dissolve the task team, and the President supported his reasoning. Mchunu testified during his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he had the approval of President Ramaphosa to proceed with the decision.

As the Ad Hoc Committee continues probing allegations that the disbandment of the PKTT was part of a broader plan to protect criminal cartels in the country, it will now seek answers from Ramaphosa about his involvement in the matter.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu told the Madlanga Commission that Cyril Ramaphosa approved of his decision to disband the PKTT. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Ramaphosa won’t testify in person

Unlike other witnesses who have been called to testify before the committee, Ramaphosa will respond to written questions. This was confirmed on 2 February 2026, as committee members voted that the president could respond to written questions.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party were not happy with the decision, which felt as if Ramaphosa was being given unfair treatment.

Parliament’s legal team will now draw up a list of questions for the president, which Members of Parliament will also go through and provide input, before it’s forwarded to the president. No timeline has been provided for how long the president has to respond to the written questions.

South Africans question why Ramaphosa won’t appear in person

Social media users shared various reactions to the news that Ramaphosa would not appear in person, with some commenting on the treatment he was receiving. Others joked that he would be shocked by the questions.

Molebatsi Zakes Rampedi said:

“Brace yourselves. The President is about to get shocked again.”

Jan Spamer asked:

“Why must they draft questions for the weak President? Did they draft questions for the other witnesses as well? It is ridiculous to do this for the weak President.”

Milz-Milani Ngazelwa added:

“Hee, a script? This is a waste of time. He must answer unexpected questions just like anyone else, or don’t call him.”

Vin Ratawu urged:

“Please ask him about the originality of the Phala Phala dollars. We need to know.”

Ntate Maloka exclaimed:

“This SA, hai. Why not call him like everyone else? They all need to be treated the same. No one is above the law. Questions might leak.”

Sabelo A Mbeje stated:

“Nazo. They must grill him hard.”

Parliament wanted Ramaphosa to testify

Briefly News reported that Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee wanted Ramphosa to appear in person when they originally started the hearings.

The committee was finalising its witness list in September 2025, and President Ramaphosa's name was on that list as well.

South Africans shared their thoughts on the committee's plans, debating whether Ramaphosa would actually appear.

