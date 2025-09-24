Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee is gearing up to begin its probe into the police corruption allegations

The committee wants to call certain witnesses to testify, including President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africans shared their thoughts on the committee's plans, debating whether Ramaphosa would attend

Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee wants Cyril Ramaphosa to testify in its upcoming hearings into Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations. Image: Ludovic Marin

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa could be asked to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probe into police corruption.

Committee member David Skosana wants the president to be called to testify when the hearings get underway after his name was mentioned in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The Ad Hoc Committee hearings will also investigate the allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Who else does Skosana want on the witness list?

Following a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, to plan its own hearing, Skosana said that those mentioned in Mkhwanazi’s testimony should be offered an opportunity to respond.

During his testimony, Mkhwanazi mentioned Ramaphosa as well as the committee’s own alternate member, Dianne Kohler Barnard.

Member of Parliament (MP), Fadiel Adams, was also named by the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner.

"They are mentioned on several occasions. And the other one whom I will ask to be included is President Ramaphosa," Skosana said.

Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee will hold hearings into Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations. Image: Deaan Vivier

Why was Ramaphosa’s name mentioned in the commission?

Mkhwanazi first accused the Presidency of interference in relation to a case in Richards Bay. The KZN Police Commissioner stated that the Presidency complained when he removed a team stationed at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola also mentioned the president, saying that he was aware of the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team and approved.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Some social media users agreed with the calls, saying that Ramaphosa needed to answer the allegations, while others believed it would not happen.

Christopher Reynolds said:

“It certainly sounds like Cyril was interfering with the SAPS. Pretty sure he interferes with the NPA too.”

Art Long stated:

“Cyril must appear. He must confess.”

Sine Themba agreed:

“By virtue of the fact that his name came up when Masemola was testifying, he must come forward and tell his side. As the president of the country, he knew and did nothing.”

Shadrach Lebogang Ramoba disagreed:

“Cyril did not know that the minister had ulterior motives behind the disablement of the PKTT, hence he did not object. Otherwise, he would have done so.”

Eugene Burgins joked:

“Ramaphosa needs to appoint a commission to investigate this commission, which is not reading from his script anymore.”

Daniel Mthabela said:

“They have no marrow in their bones to do it. Only Mkhwanazi can call him to order.”

Lulama Prudence Mavuso stated:

“The president doesn't know anything about the disbandment of this team. Masemola confirmed it. The president will never testify about something that he was not involved in from the beginning.”

Prince Ramalia stated:

“Parliament can't investigate itself. Most of them are corrupt.”

