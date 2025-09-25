Major-General Julius Mkhwanazi maintains his innocence despite the mounting allegations against him

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Acting Chief has applied for special leave amid the allegations

South Africans shared their thoughts on Mkhwanazi's claims and his decision to apply for leave during this time

Julius Mkhwanazi denied assisting the attempted-murder accused, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, to get his vehicles registered by the State. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ @ewnreporter (X)

GAUTENG - Major-General Julius Mkhwanazi maintains that he did nothing wrong, following allegations that he assisted Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in having his cars registered as State vehicles.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Acting Chief is alleged to have facilitated the registration of the vehicles belonging to the attempted murder-accused Cat.

The allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

EMPD Acting Chief claims Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi was misled

During an exclusive interview with eNCA on 25 September 2025, Mkhwanazi claimed that the allegations were unfounded and had not been investigated. This, despite the fact that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) found the then Director of Specialised Services guilty of wrongdoing.

The municipality also planned to lay charges against him, according to a former employee, but was then directed not to do so. With his name now mentioned again following the KZN top cop’s allegations, Mkhwanazi again denied that he did anything wrong.

“These allegations that the law enforcement department has registered vehicles are pure lies. The allegations are unfounded. I think somebody misled General Mkhwanazi about that information,” he said.

Julius Mkhwanazi applies for special leave

During the interview, the EMPD Acting Chief confirmed that he also filed an application for special leave. The leave was filed on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, and he is waiting for it to be approved.

Mkhwanazi said that he had taken the decision to allow the council to investigate the allegations levelled against him. He also said that he would be willing to testify at the Madlanga Commission if called, as he was a law-abiding citizen.

“What I like about this commission of inquiry is that it is constitutionally constituted. We are not in the kangaroo court in South Africa,” he said.

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about Vusimuzi Matlala's cars. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

South Africans amused by Julius Mkhwanazi’s claims

Social media users were amused by the EMPD Acting Chief’s denial, with some questioning why he took leave if he wasn’t guilty, and others noting how many times he reiterated that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Joseph Moringa asked:

“If Mkhwanazi is lying, then why is he taking a special leave?”

Kwena Wa Mokwena agreed:

“Then you don’t need a special leave, Sir😉.”

Millz Cloete said:

“Nhlanhla is the only Mkhwanazi we believe😎.”

Mlungisi Mhlanga questioned:

“So, what is the use of special leave if General Mkhwanazi was telling a lie?”

Jabulani Sithole said:

“Go to Madlanga and explain yourself there. Everyone who has a story to tell goes there.”

Mxolisi Masango joked:

“This one will crack under cross-examination 😂.”

Thando Tshego Muhommad claimed:

“He said ‘didn't two hundred times.”

Kingcornelias Sambo stated:

“His 'didn't' is suspicious.”

