A motion to suspend Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi was rejected by the Ekurhuleni City Council on 25 September 2023

Deputy Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) is in hot water over alleged dealings with Vusimuzi Matlala

South Africans weighed in on the ongoing matter and many agreed with the reasons why his suspension was rejected

EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi was granted special leave as investigations into allegations against him get underway. Image: @TheTruthPanther (X)/ Deagreez

GAUTENG – Deputy Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Julius Mkhwanazi, has been granted special leave.

Brigadier Mkhwanazi applied for the leave on 23 September 2025, shortly after Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that the city’s deputy chief of police had ties to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner alleged that Mkhwanazi helped facilitate blue lights for the controversial businessman’s vehicles.

Mkhwanazi denied any wrongdoing, but the severity of the allegations led to the Independent Ratepayers Association of South Africa filing a motion to have him suspended.

What happened to the motion to suspend Mkhwanazi?

The Ekurhuleni City Council heard the motion on 25 September 2025, but the motion was rejected.

The African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Independent Congress (AIC) and ActionSA jointly voted against the motion. The ANC, EFF and ActionSA argued that the city manager had the authority to suspend him and not council.

Julius Mkhwanazi is alleged to have helped Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala get blue lights for his vehicles. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Ekurhuleni mayor confirms council has no power to suspend Mkhwanazi

Speaking after the motion was rejected, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xakaza reiterated the claims made by the ANC, EFF and ActionSA. Xakaza said that Mkhwanazi didn’t fall under senior management and therefore didn’t fall under the ambit of council.

He explained that it was therefore up to the city manager to deal with the matter. Xakaza added that they have also appointed an independent process to look into the allegations levelled against Mkhwanazi.

Although council rejected the motion to suspend Mkhwanazi, his application for special leave was approved.

Mkhwanazi stated that made the decision to apply for leave to allow for investigations to proceed after his name was mentioned in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

South Africans shared mixed reactions to the failed motion

The decision sparked mixed reactions, with some accusing the parties of covering up, while many others agree that council had no authority in this case.

@IvynSambo said:

“But this is true. The Head of Administration for the Municipality is the City Manager, and the City Manager must be the one to suspend this guy, not the council.”

@Sbo19DarkBeauty added:

“And that is true. It’s an administrative process. The current acting CM must follow due process. Otherwise, they will give him a loophole to countersue the city. Politicians must stick to what they know.”

@thulaniskosana3 asked:

“Does such a motion even deserve to see the light of day in council? How does council get involved in administrative issues like that?”

@musangwe032072 noted:

“The Ekurhuleni city council doesn't have powers to suspend. The power to suspend rests with the city manager.”

@WothiJiba said:

“An employee being removed by a council? Whichever party brought this motion was being totally mischievous.”

@AndrewH38127750 stated:

“That's very disappointing from ActionSA. Council is the ultimate authority. Wonder what forces are at play.”

@Kgaudi63474124 noted:

“EMPD Julius told eNCA that he was executing instructions from his bosses, while City Manager Emogen instructed HR not to charge Mkwanazi in 2023.”

@Zingelwayo_ claimed:

“ActionSA and EFF corruption exposed.”

