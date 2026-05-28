Phakelumthakathi, also known as Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, uncovered a shocking scene during a raid on an alleged drug den in Umbilo, Durban

A video shared on X shows the activist finding a three-month-old baby inside the unsanitary and unsafe property

He has since called for urgent intervention to secure the infant’s safety and shut down the alleged drug den

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Phakelumthakathi raided an alleged drug den in Umbilo, Durban. Images: @visse_ss/X and Luca Sola

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - Activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, widely known as Phakelumthakathi, made a disturbing discovery during a recent raid on an alleged drug den in Umbilo, Durban. A video shared on X on 28 May 2026 shows the activist and his team entering the property and finding a three-month-old baby inside the premises.

According to Phakelumthakathi, the infant is believed to be the child of one of the young women living in the location, who were reportedly involved in sex work and drug use.

Baby found living in an alleged drug den

The clip shows the visibly distressed activist holding the baby while questioning how such conditions could exist.

In the video, he can be heard expressing outrage over the living environment, which he described as uninhabitable and unsanitary.

“How can you live in a place like this with a child?” he asked

Showing concern, Phakelumthakathi asked for someone to secure food for the baby and ordered that the drug den be close immediately.

Phakelumthakathi also stated that the women found at the scene should be assisted and returned to their families while authorities trace relatives of the child.

See the video here:

Phakelumthakathi questions allegations of tribalism

Outside the property, he called for the premises to be locked and raised broader concerns about crime and community safety, reiterating his stance against criticism directed at his activism.

“They say we are xenophobic and tribalistic. Tell me what is xenophobic or tribalistic about what we are doing,” he asked.

The activist, who is also associated with anti-illegal immigration marches, has continuously reiterated the June 30 deadline that the movement has given undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. Currently, hundreds of foreign nationals have been camped out at the Durban Refugee reception centre in fear ahead of June 30.

3 articles on Phakelumthakathi controversies

Briefly News has covered Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba extensively, as he has taken centre stage in the anti-illegal immigration movement. With his rise into the spotlight, he has found himself at the centre of a number of controversies.

South Africans had mixed feelings after a woman accused anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona “Phakel’umthakathi” Ndabandaba of being a scammer. This was after a clip from The Devi Show of a woman opening up about the allegations resurfacing.

Anti-illegal immigration activist and actor Phakelumthakathi’s relationship has come under public scrutiny after his girlfriend, Bekezela Dube, addressed the controversy in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Dube clarified her stance, saying she felt she had been “used” in ongoing online tensions between anti-illegal immigration activists and their critics.

Phakelumthakathi sparked fresh controversy after going live on Facebook, where he strongly criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of sowing division and discriminating against Zulu people.

Source: Briefly News