March and March leader Phakelumthakathi is facing online scrutiny after revelations about his alleged relationship with a Zimbabwean woman surfaced on social media

Following the online storm, the woman identified as Bekezela Dube also took to social media to clear the air on some of the claims circulating about her

Dube said she felt she had been “used as a pawn” in ongoing online tensions, while Phakelumthakathi also shared his side of the story on X

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Nkosikhona Ndabandaba and ex girlfriend Bekezela Dube. Images: @visse_ss/X and @BelezaManifique/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Anti-illegal immigration activist and actor Phakelumthakathi’s relationship has come under public scrutiny after his girlfriend, Bekezela Dube, addressed the controversy in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Dube clarified her stance, saying she felt she had been “used” in ongoing online tensions between anti-illegal immigration activists and their critics.

Dube apologises to Phakelumthakathi

She explained that her relationship had been exposed and turned into a talking point in political debates she never intended to be part of.

Dube, who is reportedly Zimbabwean, also questioned why the person who originally shared her pictures used them in a way that appeared aimed at undermining Phakelumthakathi’s activism. She publicly apologised to Phakelumthakathi after her pictures were used to expose their alleged relationship, especially given that he is married. She further said she felt compelled to respond after what she described as multiple false claims circulating online.

She further accused the individual who circulated her images of attempting to damage Phakelumthakathi’s reputation by highlighting her nationality in contrast to his very public anti-foreign rhetoric.

See the video of Phakulmthakathi's ex- girlfriend here:

Phakelumthakathi responds to the relationship claims

In response, Phakelumthakathi released his own video denying that he currently has a wife in Zimbabwe. He said he previously had a girlfriend he cared for, but the relationship ended because things did not work out.

He added that he does not wish to escalate the matter but warned that continued claims could force him to produce evidence clarifying the nature of his past relationships. He also stated that while he has wives, none of them are Zimbabwean.

Phakumthakathi's video attracted attention and sparked online debates over his tough anti-illegal immigration stance and the revelation of his Zimbabwean love.

@McLionheart17 said:

"Whether you like it or not Zimbabwean and SA are one people. Most of y’all have dated a Zimbwean without knowing."

@Zwelinzima1 said:

"Human beings are human beings! As Tata Mandela said, just as people learned to hate, they can learn to love. VIVA Phakela Umthakathi - congratulations to you Sir."

@bynicolenoah said:

"He has always made it clear that he doesn’t have a problem with foreigners. The fight is against illegal immigration."

@SoftParent said:

"Even if he has a Zimbabwean wife, there is nothing wrong with that. If she is here illegally. It’s okay."

@Sabza200BC said:

"Neither of them ever denied their love affair.. They respect each other and don't drag each other's past life in public. That's maturity I see."

Phakelumthakathi leads anti-illegal immigration protest in Empangeni

Previously, Briefly News reported that Nkosikhona 'Phakelaumthakathi' Ndabandaba sparked debate online after leading a protest march in Empangeni alongside angry residents today. The group reportedly marched from Empangeni Station to the mall. Whilst some reports said the march was against illegal foreigners, some reported that the march was about residents accusing the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) of favouring its own supporters when hiring staff for the shopping centre.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News