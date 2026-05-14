Xolani Khumalo is scheduled to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court, facing serious charges

The presenter-turned-politician claims charges are part of a smear campaign against his anti-crime initiatives

Social media users react critically to the portrayal of the ActionSA politician in photo shared as part of a recent update

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Xolani Khumalo appeared in court again. Image: xolanikhumalofoundation

Source: Instagram

ActionSA mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni and TV presenter Xolani Khumalo returns to the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The Sizok'thola presenter previously handed himself over to the police in January 2026 following viral reports that he was wanted for questioning in connection with assault charges related to a 2025 incident involving an individual who allegedly confessed to being a drug dealer.

Xolani Khumalo returns to court

On Thursday, 14 May 2026, Khumalo and his co-accused, Duma Radebe, returned to the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court to answer to a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm following last month’s postponement.

On 23 April 2026, Khumalo and his co-accused made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court, where their case was postponed to 14 May. The case was postponed to allow for further preparation after the State reportedly said the prosecutor was absent. The trial is expected to commence on Thursday, 14 May.

The TV personality-turned-politician maintains that the charge is part of a smear campaign aimed at undermining his crime-fighting efforts in Ekurhuleni.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account on Thursday, Xolani Khumalo expressed gratitude to the ActionSA supporters for attending court sessions. The post was captioned:

“Thank you, fellow Actioners and Ekurhuleni residents, for standing with me through this trial. Together we will fix Ekurhuleni.”

See the post below:

Fans react as Xolani Khumalo returns to court

Crime Watch shared the update that Xolani Khumalo was due to appear in court.

See the post below:

Social media users weighed in on the update, with some commenting on the choice of photos. Others weighed in on the charges Xolani and his co-accused are facing.

Here are some of the comments:

@voiceless__ critiqued:

“Whoever is administering this account has a disgusting level of pettiness and unprofessionalism. They had to dig up an old photo just to mildly smear his reputation. We take note of your intentions. He’s fighting drugs and has our favour. You lack objectivity.”

@Mricho82 asked:

“You had to use this picture to portray him as a dangerous-looking individual?”

@JungleOfx commented:

“You can feel the bitterness and hate from whoever is running this account; you literally couldn't find a better image of Xolani fellow? Yho! May you heal Shame!”

@Crime_SpotterSA said:

“This is how the powerful silence you in South Africa. They get you into legal trouble.”

Xolani Khumalo appeared in court again. Image: xolanikhumalofoundation

Source: Instagram

Xolani Khumalo assists police during alleged drug dealer arrest in KZN

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Xolani Khumalo assisting police with the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in KwaZulu-Natal surfaced online.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the video, Khumalo's actions and the presence of foreigners in the country.

Source: Briefly News